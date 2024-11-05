Four health benefits of eating olives

Olives are a staple of Mediterranean cuisine, celebrated not just for their rich flavour but also for their numerous health benefits. These small fruits pack a powerful nutritional punch and can be easily incorporated into a variety of dishes. Here are four key health benefits of olives that highlight their importance in a balanced diet.

Heart health

Olives are renowned for their heart-healthy properties, largely due to their high content of monounsaturated fats, particularly oleic acid. This type of fat is associated with reduced inflammation and lower blood pressure, which can help decrease the risk of heart disease. Regular consumption of olives and olive oil is linked to improved cholesterol levels, as they can raise HDL (good) cholesterol while lowering LDL (bad) cholesterol. Studies suggest that a diet rich in these healthy fats can lead to better cardiovascular health and longevity.

Antioxidant properties

Olives are packed with antioxidants, including vitamin E, phenolic compounds and flavonoids. These antioxidants help combat oxidative stress in the body, which is linked to various chronic diseases, including cancer and neurodegenerative disorders. The phenolic compounds found in olives have anti-inflammatory effects and may help protect cells from damage, contributing to overall health and well-being. Including olives in your diet can therefore play a role in reducing the risk of oxidative damage.

Anti-inflammatory effects

Chronic inflammation is a contributing factor to numerous health issues, including arthritis, diabetes and heart disease. The anti-inflammatory properties of olives can help mitigate these risks. The compounds found in olives, such as oleocanthal, have been shown to have similar effects to ibuprofen, offering natural pain relief and reducing inflammation. Including olives in your diet may thus support a healthy inflammatory response, enhancing your overall health.

Nutrient-dense snack

Olives are a nutrient-dense food, providing essential vitamins and minerals, including iron, copper, calcium and fibre. This makes them an excellent choice for a healthy snack or addition to meals. Their high fibre content aids in digestion and helps maintain a feeling of fullness, making olives a great option for weight management. Plus, they are low in carbohydrates, making them suitable for various dietary plans, including low-carb and Mediterranean diets.

(Written by Anshula Dhulekar)