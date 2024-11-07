5 must-try products for stress-free flow

Mind and Body

Periods can be tough, but the right products can make a big difference in comfort, hygiene, and peace of mind. Here’s a list of 5 essential menstrual products that will keep you feeling stress-free and comfortable throughout your cycle:

1. Cora Organic Cotton Tampons

For a sustainable and comfortable option, Cora tampons are made from 100% organic cotton, offering a hypoallergenic and chemical-free alternative to traditional tampons. They come in different absorbencies to suit your flow, and their products are biodegradable and eco-friendly. Plus, Cora donates period products to girls in need, helping fight period poverty. Organic cotton is grown without harmful pesticides, making it a more sustainable option.

Price: INR 4,899. Available online.

2. Nutrablast Herbal Relief Supplements

Nutrablast offers natural supplements made with ingredients like ginger, turmeric, and other botanicals, which have anti-inflammatory properties that help ease menstrual discomfort. These supplements are designed to alleviate cramps, bloating, and mood swings, making your period more manageable.

Price: INR 2,093. Available online.

3. Sirona Menstrual Cups

Sirona’s menstrual cups are designed for comfort and convenience, offering up to 12 hours of leak-proof protection. Made from medical-grade silicone, these cups are reusable, eco-friendly, and safe. Sirona also provides educational resources to help women make informed choices about their menstrual health.

Price: INR 275. Available online.

4. Pee Safe Disposable Period Panty

If you’re looking for an easy, stress-free way to handle your period, the Pee Safe Disposable Period Panty is a total game-changer. With its super absorbent layers and leak-proof technology, this period panty offers reliable protection for medium to heavy flow days. It’s ultra-comfortable and doesn’t require extra pads or tampons, making it perfect for overnight use or those heavier days. It has absorbency equivalent to 4 pads and provides protection for up to 6 hours. Also, it is rash-free and toxin-free.

Price: INR 220. Available online.

5. Stayfree Secure Ultra Thin Pads

Stayfree’s Secure Ultra Thin pads are a go-to for comfort and absorbency. Perfect for day or night use, these pads feature wings for extra security and a soft top layer for added comfort. They’re designed to keep you feeling fresh and confident throughout your period. These pads are hypoallergenic and chemical-free; breathable and gentle on sensitive skin; and environmentally friendly.

Price: INR 50. Available online.

These products are designed to help you feel confident, comfortable, and cared for during your period. Whether you prefer the convenience of period panties, the eco-friendliness of menstrual cups, or the comfort of organic cotton tampons, there’s something here to meet your needs.

