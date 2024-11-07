5 must-try products for stress-free flow

Periods can be tough, but the right products can make a big difference in comfort, hygiene, and peace of mind. Here’s a list of 5 essential menstrual products that will keep you feeling stress-free and comfortable throughout your cycle:

1. Cora Organic Cotton Tampons

For a sustainable and comfortable option, Cora tampons are made from 100% organic cotton, offering a hypoallergenic and chemical-free alternative to traditional tampons. They come in different absorbencies to suit your flow, and their products are biodegradable and eco-friendly. Plus, Cora donates period products to girls in need, helping fight period poverty. Organic cotton is grown without harmful pesticides, making it a more sustainable option.

Price: INR 4,899. Available online.