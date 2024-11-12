Top iron-rich foods: Boosting your iron levels with meat, seafood and more

Iron is an essential mineral that plays a crucial role in the body's ability to transport oxygen through the bloodstream and produce energy. It is a key component of haemoglobin, the protein in red blood cells that carries oxygen from the lungs to tissues and organs. A lack of iron can lead to iron deficiency anaemia, which often manifests as fatigue, weakness, and poor concentration. Since the body does not produce iron on its own, it must be obtained through dietary sources. Fortunately, iron is found in a variety of foods, both animal-based and plant-based, that can help meet daily nutritional needs.

Animal-based foods, particularly red meat, are some of the richest sources of iron. Beef, lamb, and pork, especially organ meats like liver, provide high levels of heme iron, the type of iron that is more easily absorbed by the body. Among these, beef liver stands out as an exceptionally dense source of iron, with just a small portion offering a significant percentage of the recommended daily intake. Poultry, especially dark meat such as chicken thighs and turkey drumsticks, also contain considerable amounts of heme iron, though to a lesser extent than red meat.

Seafood is another excellent source of iron, particularly shellfish. Oysters, clams, mussels, and other mollusks are particularly high in iron, and they offer the added benefit of being rich in other vital nutrients like zinc and omega-3 fatty acids. Fish such as sardines, tuna, and salmon provide more moderate amounts of iron but still contribute valuable nutrition to a balanced diet. Seafood is also a great option for people looking to diversify their sources of iron and other essential nutrients.