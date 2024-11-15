Here’s how you can boost immunity with Vitamin C this winter

When we think of Vitamin C, the first thing that often comes to mind is boosting immunity. Besides supporting our immune system, Vitamin C is key for collagen production, which is crucial for skin, cartilage and joints. Collagen is the protein that keeps our skin firm and helps wounds heal. Without enough vitamin C, we may experience dull skin, slower healing, and other health issues related to weakened connective tissues.

Our body cannot make or store Vitamin C, so we need to get it from our daily diet. Many people rely on Vitamin C supplements, but too much of it can have side effects like upset stomachs, kidney stones, or even interfere with other nutrients. So, getting vitamin C from food sources is better and safer. A strong immune system is like a well-trained defense team in our body. It identifies and fights off harmful bacteria, viruses, and other invaders. Vitamin C is crucial for immune health because it helps produce white blood cells, which are like the body’s “soldiers” against infections. It also helps protect cells from oxidative stress and damage and reduces inflammation. While inflammation is a natural part of the immune response, it’s essential that the body knows when to shut it down. If inflammation becomes chronic, it can lead to various health issues like arthritis, diabetes and heart disease. So, foods rich in Vitamin C can be beneficial not just for immediate immune defense but also for managing long-term inflammation. Here are some top sources:

Pineapple is high in Vitamin C and contains bromelain, an enzyme with strong anti-inflammatory properties. Bromelain is especially helpful for people with arthritis, as it can reduce joint pain and swelling. Together, Vitamin C and bromelain can help strengthen your body’s defences, reduce inflammation and support overall joint health.

Papaya is a tropical fruit loaded with Vitamin C, which boosts our immune system and helps the body fight off colds and infections. It’s also rich in natural plant compounds called flavonoids, which give papaya its vibrant orange colour and offer extra health benefits. These flavonoids help reduce inflammation, which is the body’s way of responding to injury or infection.

Guava is a powerhouse of Vitamin C, offering one of the highest levels among fruits. Just one guava can give you more than twice the daily Vitamin C you need, which helps your immune system stay strong and ready to fight infections. Vitamin C in guava also benefits skin health by boosting collagen, which keeps skin firm and aids in wound healing.

The most commonly used food across the globe, which is lemons, is an easy, tasty way to boost your Vitamin C intake. The tangy flavour makes them a refreshing addition to water, teas and meals, which further enhance the iron absorption of that meal to improve haemoglobin levels, immunity, skin, etc.

Amla, also known as Indian gooseberry, is packed with Vitamin C, making it a powerful natural remedy. It has been traditionally used in India to boost immunity, helping the body fight off infections and stay healthier. Amla also aids digestion by promoting a healthy gut, which can reduce bloating and discomfort. Its high Vitamin C content is great for skin too, as it supports collagen production, leading to smoother, clearer skin.

Kiwi is an excellent source of Vitamin C, which boosts immunity and supports skin health. But Kiwi’s benefits go beyond just Vitamin C. It also contains special compounds that help repair DNA, which protects cells from damage caused by daily wear, pollution, and other stressors. By helping repair DNA, kiwi may reduce the risk of certain diseases and support overall health as we age