Protect your lungs from pollution with these simple breathing exercises

With pollution levels rising and air quality often hitting dangerous lows, protecting our lungs from harmful air has never been more important. While air purifiers and masks help, there’s something even simpler you can do to safeguard your health: breathing exercises. These exercises not only strengthen your lungs but also help your body deal with pollutants more effectively.

Think about it—every breath you take carries the air around you deep into your lungs. When that air is polluted, it can leave behind tiny particles that irritate and weaken your respiratory system. This is where breathing exercises come in. They help you breathe better, clear out toxins, and keep your lungs strong and healthy, even on days when the air quality is far from ideal.

One of the best techniques is belly breathing, or diaphragmatic breathing. It’s as simple as it sounds: take a deep breath through your nose, letting your belly rise as your lungs fill completely, and then exhale slowly. Doing this for just 10 minutes a day helps your lungs work more efficiently and flush out trapped pollutants. It’s like giving your respiratory system a daily reset.

Another great practice is alternate nostril breathing, also known as nadi shodhana in yoga. This involves gently closing one nostril while breathing in through the other, then switching sides. Not only does this calm your mind, but it also clears your nasal passages and helps filter out impurities. It’s an excellent way to start your day, especially if you live in a city where air quality is often poor.

For those with sensitive lungs or conditions like asthma, pursed lip breathing can be incredibly helpful. You inhale through your nose and exhale slowly through pursed lips, like you’re blowing out a candle. This technique helps keep your airways open longer, making it easier for your lungs to get rid of pollutants and stale air.

Breathing exercises aren’t just about dealing with bad air—they’re about strengthening your body’s natural defences. They improve lung capacity, oxygen delivery, and even reduce stress, which can make you more vulnerable to pollution.

By taking a few moments each day to focus on your breath, you’re not just protecting yourself from the effects of poor air quality—you’re giving your lungs the care they deserve. Simple, effective, and free, breathing exercises are your secret weapon against the challenges of modern air.