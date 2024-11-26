Five tips for protecting your skin in this cold weather

As the seasons change, so do our diets and wardrobes, but there’s more to adapt — our skincare routine. With winter upon us, it’s essential to give your skin some extra care and adjust your products and routines accordingly. Taking care of your skin during winter is crucial because the cold weather, low humidity, and indoor heating strip your skin of moisture, leaving it dry, flaky and irritated. Without proper care, the skin’s natural barrier weakens, making it more susceptible to redness, itching, and even cracking. While most of us know the importance of skincare, it’s easy to overlook small yet crucial details. Keep these tips in mind to ensure your skin stays healthy and radiant all winter long.

Moisturise daily

Winter’s cold air and indoor heating can strip the skin of moisture, leading to dryness and irritation. To combat this, daily moisturisation is essential. Cream-based moisturisers work best for normal to dry skin, while those with sensitive skin should opt for fragrance-free, lanolin-free options. Apply moisturiser on damp skin post-bath to lock in hydration effectively.

Do lip care regularly

During winter, your lips become more vulnerable to dryness and chapping due to the harsh cold air and low humidity. To keep them protected and nourished, use a lip balm with SPF, which not only hydrates but also shields against sun damage. Reapply it frequently throughout the day to maintain smooth, supple and healthy lips, ensuring they stay soft despite the season’s challenges.

Apply sunscreen

Winter’s shorter days and cloudy skies often lead people to skip sunscreen, but harmful UV rays remain strong year-round. Protect your skin with SPF 15 or higher, ideally SPF 30 or even SPF 50 in some areas, and reapply every two hours. Limit outdoor time under direct sunlight, as UVA rays can be particularly intense.

Use warm water

While many prefer warm water for baths year-round, it’s especially important during winter. If you usually use cold water, consider switching to warm water during this season. Opt for warm, not hot, water for bathing to avoid aggravating dry skin.

Don’t forget to drink water

Finally, don’t forget to stay hydrated. Water intake often decreases as temperatures drop, as the urge to drink lessens. However, even without noticeable sweating, your body loses moisture in other ways. Make it a priority to drink at least 2 litres of water daily. This simple habit is the least you can do to keep your skin healthy and well-hydrated.