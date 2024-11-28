Five superfoods for winter

Winter is here. As temperatures drop, our bodies go through several changes, especially in digestion and immunity. As the cold weather sets in, our digestive system tends to work better because the body produces more heat to keep us warm. This increased heat improves metabolism, allowing us to digest heavier foods more easily. That’s why you may feel hungrier in winter. To keep your digestion on track, focus on warm, home-cooked meals rich in seasonal vegetables and spices that aid digestion.

While winter may improve digestion, it can challenge your immunity. The cold weather often weakens the immune system, making it harder to fight off colds, flu and other infections. Dry air and low humidity can irritate your respiratory system, leading to allergies or worsening conditions like sinus or asthma. Additionally, during winter, people spend more time indoors, increasing the chances of spreading germs and viruses. The best way to boost your immunity is by eating foods rich in antioxidants, vitamins and minerals. Staying hydrated, exercising and getting enough sleep also play a significant role in keeping your immunity strong.

In winter, it’s essential to consume foods that naturally generate heat in the body. These foods help maintain your body temperature, improve blood circulation, and keep you energised. Warm, nutrient- rich meals can also help prevent seasonal fatigue and chills. Adding certain spices and winter foods to your diet can enhance these benefits further, as they are not only warming but also packed with health benefits. Let’s look at certain food ingredients:

Dry ginger or saunth powder is a winter superstar. It helps reduce joint pain by improving blood circulation and reducing inflammation, making it ideal for colder months when pain often worsens. Its warming properties strengthen immunity, helping your body fight off colds, flu and allergies. Dry ginger also soothes a scratchy throat and clears congestion. Add a pinch to your tea, soups, or even plain water and sip it warm for instant relief. It also improves digestion and boosts metabolism, making it an all-rounder for winter wellness.

Edible gum or gond, commonly used in making laddoos, is a natural energy booster that helps keep your body warm. It’s rich in nutrients and works wonders for joint health by strengthening the bones and supporting cartilage, which cushions your joints. Gond is packed with nutrients that reduce inflammation and keep joints flexible, making it ideal for cold weather when pain often worsens. Gond can be added to warm milk or mixed with jaggery and nuts to create a delicious and healthy snack. It’s perfect for people of all ages, especially during the colder months.

Amla is a winter superfruit packed with Vitamin C. Eating amla in winter strengthens your immunity, helping you fight colds, flu and infections. Its high Vitamin C content improves digestion by boosting stomach acid production and keeping your gut healthy. Amla is also great for skin and hair— it keeps your skin glowing and prevents dryness, while strengthening your hair and reducing hair fall. Fresh amla is most nutritious in winter, so use it either in vegetable juices or have amla shot to get its benefit.

Fresh turmeric root is a winter powerhouse for your health because it’s packed with curcumin, a natural compound that boosts your immunity and helps your body fight off colds, flu and infections. Turmeric is also great for reducing inflammation, which can ease joint pain and swelling, common in colder months. Its antibacterial and antioxidant properties protect your body from harmful germs and support overall health. Adding grated fresh turmeric to vegetable smoothie, soups, or curries not only keeps you warm but also strengthens your body’s natural defences.

Fenugreek seeds are a great addition to meals because they help control blood sugar levels by improving insulin function, making them beneficial for people with diabetes. For joint health, methi seeds reduce inflammation and provide relief from pain, especially in the cold months. They boost metabolism, helping the body stay active and energetic during winter . Additionally, methi seeds strengthen immunity with their rich antioxidants and nutrients, protecting against colds and infections. Soaking them overnight and drinking the water or adding them to meals can keep you healthy and warm.