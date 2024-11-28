Horoscope/Angel Calendar: Here is your weekly oracle guidance for November 29 to December 5

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 19)

You worry too much about the future; instead, focus your thoughts on the outcome you desire. Release the feeling of regret, guilt, or worry to your angels. Listen to your heart, and do what gives you joy. It is time for you to take the leap of faith. Finances can be a little cause for concern. How you save or spend the money will be a cause of concern. Lucky colour: Mauve

TAURUS (Apr 20-May 20)

If you wish to accomplish a task, keep your eyes only on the big picture. Leave the details to others. It will be better if you just make a decision. Working too many hours trying to impress others will take a toll on your health. Ask for help, and you shall receive success. With self-control, patience, forgiveness, and healing energy, you need to move on in life. Lucky colour: Orange

GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

This is the week for great mental peace. Release the past and hope for a brighter future. You can do anything right now, so go after what you want. You have the ability to attract helpful people, and that is a quality not everyone possesses. With the love and support of trustworthy people and family, this will be a wonderful week. Believe in your intuitive powers. Lucky colours: Maroon, off-white

CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

A wonderful week where whatever you wish for is coming into fruition. Your manifestations are working wonderfully and in the most magical ways. In the workplace, do what you love. Working with others in a cooperative manner is going to get great results in the future. Relocations and travels related to work are on the cards. Lucky colours: Orange, pink

LEO (July 23-Aug 22)

Life is wonderful provided you thrive through the power of positive thinking. Your success will inspire many others around you. A sudden revelation regarding a topic will offer freedom. Break free of procrastination and embrace the opportunities that the change brings. Prosperity will arise only through wise planning. Lucky colours: Rust, cream

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sep 22)

This is your lucky week as new resources of money are on the cards. A change in a job or a promotion is also an added bonus for you this week. Wisdom and objectivity are important during this week. Stay in your integrity. A situation will call for honest and open communication. You will grow from the situation as time heals all wounds. Lucky colours: Royal blue

LIBRA (Sep 23-Oct 22)

You shall take action for a great cause. You shall meet someone very interesting and make choices from your heart. Starting a new life is never easy. However, when you find a purpose in life with a compassionate review of the past, the journey ahead becomes easier. Happy announcements about relationships are on the cards. Lucky colours: Sea green, white, indigo

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21)

Your worry regarding the future is unnecessary. Focus your thoughts only on the outcome you desire. Believe in yourself and listen to your heart. Do only what gives you joy. A wonderful new idea is mushrooming in your mind. Do not allow minor bumps to hinder your progress. Clear your communication problems. Monitor your finances during this week, as excess of everything is bad. Lucky colours: Dark green

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21)

Practice makes a man perfect, so consider getting an additional education or training for your future. Release yourself from what holds you back. Detox your body, mind and soul. Your worry is based on a lack of self-confidence. You need to seek out other possibilities. Look for the magic in life and be aware of your own emotions. Lucky colours: Light pink, teal green

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19)

This is going to be a week full of rewards. New resources of money, time, or support are on the cards. A change in job or a promotion are also in your favour. Working alone may not be the best answer during this phase. For those who have had a heartbreak in the past, it is about time for you to release the past. It is time to move on in life in the most virtuous way. Lucky colours: Peach, golden

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18)

There is light at the end of the tunnel, so you can breathe a sigh of relief. A new emotional experience is going to arise. You will be thanking the universe for this moment. Do what you love. This is the time of great personal growth in your career. All your dreams are getting manifested. So choose wisely what you wish for. Lucky colours: Light green, white, black, brown

PISCES (Feb 19-Mar 20)

Too much workload can make you physically unwell. Your hard work is going to ensure a secured retired life blessed with financial abundance in the company of your family and loved ones. A great deal of activity is to be seen this week. The results are going to be immediate. Finding a compromise is the way ahead. Lucky colour: Yellow