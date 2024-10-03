Six ways to improve gut health

In our last article, we discussed gut and this week we will learn more on how to take care of the gut. Our gut is home to trillions of bacteria, or the gut microbiome, that play a crucial role in keeping us healthy by managing digestion, boosting the immune system, balancing mood, etc. What’s interesting is that every person’s microbiome is unique, just like a fingerprint. When the balance of bacteria is disrupted, it can lead to various health issues like bloating, constipation, inflammation and even mental health problems like anxiety or depression. Let’s explore what can harm your gut microbiome and what changes you can make to improve it.

Antibiotics are essential when you’re fighting bacterial infections, but they don’t discriminate and kill both harmful as well as beneficial bacteria in your gut. If you don’t replenish your good bacteria after taking antibiotics, your gut can remain imbalanced, leading to digestive problems.

Stress doesn’t just affect your mind; it can wreak havoc on your gut too. When you’re stressed, your body releases hormones like cortisol, which can feed harmful bacteria and increase cravings for sugary foods. Excessive sugar intake, in turn, disrupts gut health.

Many people don’t understand that taking medications, especially over-the-counter drugs, without proper guidance can damage your gut lining and kill off good bacteria. Always consult a healthcare professional before taking medication to ensure it won’t negatively affect your gut.

Foods that are high in sugar, unhealthy fats and chemicals can harm the bacteria in your gut. These foods encourage the growth of harmful bacteria and reduce the diversity of your gut microbiome. Over time, this can lead to issues like inflammation, poor digestion and even chronic diseases.

The good news is that you can make simple lifestyle changes to support and improve your gut health as well as the microbiome. Let’s look at a few tips: