Creative ways to use citrus peels around the house

Citrus peels are often overlooked and discarded, but they can serve a variety of purposes in your home. From freshening up your space to enhancing your cooking, here are five creative ways to put those peels to good use.

Natural air freshener

Citrus peels are packed with aromatic oils that can freshen up any room. Simply place the peels in a small pot of water and simmer them on the stove. For an extra boost, add herbs like rosemary or mint. The result is a delightful, natural air freshener that fills your home with a refreshing scent, perfect for when guests are coming over or during cozy evenings in.

Homemade citrus cleaner

Harness the power of citrus in your cleaning routine! Fill a jar with citrus peels (lemon, orange, or grapefruit) and cover them with white vinegar. Let the mixture sit for about two weeks, shaking it occasionally. The acidity of the vinegar, combined with the oils from the peels, creates a powerful cleaner. Strain the liquid into a spray bottle and use it to clean countertops, windows and other surfaces for a fresh, chemical-free clean.

Zesty cooking ingredient

Don’t throw away those peels—use them to elevate your culinary creations! Grate the zest of citrus peels to add flavour to dishes, desserts, and even cocktails. You can also candy the peels by boiling them in sugar water and then drying them. Candied citrus peels make a delicious treat and can be used to garnish cakes or added to trail mixes for an extra burst of flavour.

Compost booster

If you’re composting, citrus peels can be a fantastic addition. They break down well and add valuable nutrients to your compost pile. Just be sure to use them in moderation, as too much citrus can attract pests. Chopping the peels into smaller pieces will help them decompose faster and enrich your compost mix.

Pest repellent

Citrus peels can help keep unwanted pests at bay! Place orange or lemon peels around your home, particularly near windows and doors, to deter ants and other insects. The strong scent of citrus acts as a natural repellent, making your space less inviting to these critters.

(Written by Ananya Mehta)