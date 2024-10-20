Skincare remedies for sunburn

It might be raining cats and dogs these days, but that doesn’t mean you can give up on your sunscreen. The sun emits three types of UV rays, and each type has different effects on the skin:

UVA rays penetrate deeply into the skin and can cause premature ageing, such as wrinkles suppressing the immune system.

UVB rays affect the skin’s surface and are the main cause of sunburn. Too much exposure increases the risk of skin cancer.

UVC rays are the most dangerous, but luckily, they do not reach the earth’s surface because the atmosphere blocks them.

When your skin is exposed to UV rays, it produces more melanin (the pigment that gives skin its dark colour) as a natural defense mechanism. This extra melanin causes your skin to tan, which can help absorb some UV rays. However, if you stay in the sun too long, your skin’s defense can’t keep up, leading to sunburn. This damage happens even on cool, cloudy, or hazy days, so it’s important to protect your skin regardless of the weather. The common symptoms are redness, warm, tender skin with either pain, swelling, or blisters; sometimes it may cause itching or even lead to peeling. In extreme cases, sunburn can lead to symptoms similar to the flu, such as fever, chills, nausea, headache, and fatigue. In rare cases, it can cause low blood pressure, fainting, or severe weakness.

Certain tips can help protect your skin from the inside out.

Blueberries: These are rich in antioxidants that help repair sun-damaged skin and are a good source of vitamin C, which keeps the skin firm. Try to include berries almost thrice a week in your routine with nuts and seeds.

Tomatoes: They contain lycopene, an antioxidant that absorbs UVA and UVB rays. This helps protect the skin from sunburn. You can enjoy tomatoes in cooked form in your meal to get the lycopene benefit, and you can even apply tomatoes to your skin to work on tanning.

Carrots and leafy greens: These are packed with beta-carotene, which the body converts into vitamin A, essential for healthy skin. Regular intake of these veggies in the form of salad or smoothie provides natural sun protection.

Green tea: Green tea contains compounds that protect the skin against UV damage, repair damage caused by the sun, and reduce inflammation. Green tea also supports the skin’s collagen, which is a protein that keeps the skin firm and smooth. By drinking a cup of green tea or applying it to the skin, you can help speed up healing and protect against further sun damage.

Cold compress: Apply a cold, damp cloth to the affected area or take a cool bath to relieve pain and reduce inflammation. A cold compress helps by cooling the area down, reducing redness, swelling, and pain. Plus, cold temperatures constrict blood vessels, which lowers inflammation and provides quick relief from the burning sensation.

Oatmeal bath: Soaking in an oatmeal bath can soothe itchy skin and provide relief because oatmeal contains natural compounds that calm irritated skin and retain moisture, promoting faster healing. When you soak in an oatmeal bath, it forms a protective layer over your skin, providing relief from dryness.

Aloevera gel: Applying aloevera gel to the skin can help reduce pain and promote healing. Keeping the gel in the refrigerator before use adds a cooling effect. It helps soothe redness and inflammation, promotes faster healing and aids in the repair of damaged skin cells.