We bring you five health benefits of kahwa ahead of the winter season

Kahwa, a traditional spiced tea originating from Kashmir, is revered not only for its rich aroma and warm, soothing taste but also for its wide array of health benefits. This flavourful tea is crafted from a blend of green tea leaves, saffron, cinnamon, cardamom and almonds, making it a powerhouse of natural ingredients that promote well-being.

One of the primary health benefits of kahwa comes from its green tea base, which is rich in antioxidants known to strengthen the immune system. Regular consumption of kahwa can help the body ward off infections and illnesses, thanks to the immune-boosting properties of green tea, complemented by the antibacterial and anti-inflammatory effects of cinnamon and cardamom.

Kahwa is also widely recognised for its ability to aid digestion, making it a popular choice after meals. The spices in kahwa, particularly cinnamon and cardamom, work together to stimulate the digestive system, helping to break down food more efficiently, reducing bloating and easing digestive discomfort.

Another benefit of kahwa lies in its ability to support weight loss. Green tea is known to boost metabolism, promoting fat burning, while cinnamon helps regulate blood sugar levels, which can curb appetite and prevent overeating. For those looking to manage their weight in a healthy way, incorporating kahwa into their routine can be beneficial.