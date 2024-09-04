Decoding the vagaries of bipolar disorder

Mental health in India, well, it’s still quite hush-hush. Against this crude reality, Bollywood director and producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s daughter Ishaa Chopra, who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, has gone the distance with her newly launched Finding Order in Disorder—A Bipolar Memoir. In her memoir, Ishaa very lucidly explains what it feels like to live with bipolar disorder and speaks about her repeated hospitalisations, heavy medication and heartbreak, advocating dance, yoga and art therapy to cope.

Indeed, it is important to understand bipolar disorder and all its parts and parcels. CE speaks to a mental health expert to decode the disorder.

What is bipolar disorder?

“Simply put, bipolar disorder is a complex mental health condition that is characterised by extreme mood swings. This can significantly impact a person’s life,” says Hyderabad-based clinical psychologist Dr Shripuja Siddamsetty.

How does bipolar disorder play out?

While every individual with bipolar disorder experiences the disorder very differently, experts call it ‘bipolar’ because moods tend to swing to two extremes, one being mania and other being depression. Mania, Dr Shripuja explains, is a feeling of being extremely happy and full of energy but also a little out of control.

“My 43-year-old sister and I once went to a cafe. She suddenly started speaking loudly and excitedly to someone at the next table, completely ignoring me. After a month, she suddenly became very sad and didn’t want to talk at all. Then suddenly, she would become normal and deny anything was wrong. It worried me seeing my sister like that,” bemoans Archana, a 50-year-old teacher.

It isn’t uncommon for those with bipolar disorder to have bouts of normalcy where they believe they are completely alright, says Dr Shripuja. Experts have branched bipolar disorder into two brackets, Bipolar I Disorder and Bipolar II Disorder.

Bipolar I Disorder: Characterised by mania, where there is extreme irritability, excitement and over-socialising.

Bipolar II Disorder: Characterised by depressive episodes, loss of appetite and interest in daily work.

Does bipolar disorder affect children?

Several studies point out that around 80% of bipolar disorder cases are genetic. If one parent has the disorder, there is a 10% chance that the child will have it too. If both parents have the disorder, there is a 40% chance that the disorder will be inherited by the child.

Archana says she is troubled when her 14-year-old nephew displays similar behaviours like his mother. “He just walks out of the door and goes and talks to random people in the locality. Sometimes he rings people’s doorbells and talks like he has known them for ages. But this boy also lies in a corner sometimes, sad and irritated.”

Dr Shripuja adds that children’s symptoms are challenging to diagnose. “But schools, parents and relatives need to be aware, provide support and be attentive to the child’s needs,” she advises.

Can bipolar disorder be cured?

Bipolar disorder cannot be cured but it can be managed through therapy, medication management and family support. “In this way, we can help individuals with bipolar disorder manage their symptoms and lead fulfilling lives. I help them with relaxation techniques and enable them to fix their sleep and routine,” says the psychologist.

Scrap the shame

Despite the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) directing insurers to offer mental health insurance plans, studies show that 1 in 150 Indians live with bipolar disorder and 70% cases remain untreated. “If someone gets a physical injury, they promptly visit a doctor, don’t they? So, what is the shame here? Get help if you show symptoms,” says Dr Shripuja.

A GUIDE FOR CAREGIVERS

Families must be understanding of those diagnosed with bipolar disorder. “It is important for families of persons diagnosed with bipolar disorder to be supportive and be given proper psychoeducation on prognosis and treatment and their role to play,” says Eliza Dion, a trainee psychologist.

Dr Thara Rangaswamy, co-founder of Chennai-based NGO Schizophrenia Research Foundation, shares tips for caregivers and families of those diagnosed with bipolar disorder:

Be aware of early signs of change like sleep disturbance and mood swings

Make sure that the prescribed medications are being taken as advised

Be aware and supportive when there is a stressful situation for the person with bipolar disorder

Do not simply blame them when they do something risky because of the illness

Do not attribute everything to bipolar disorder. Mood swings can occur even when well

Do not wait till things get severe. Act early by seeking professional support

Bipolar disorder is only an illness. The person remains the same good old friend or relative. So do not abuse, isolate, ignore, or stigmatise them

(Written by Nitika Krishna)