Tips to reduce inflammation and better your gut health

Last week we saw how inflammation in the gut can affect us, and this week, we will learn a few tips to work on the same. Making conscious lifestyle choices can help prevent chronic inflammation from taking hold in your gut and affecting your overall health. Let’s look at a few lifestyle changes and certain functional foods that will help manage inflammation and gut health better.

Balanced diet

One of the most effective ways to control inflammation is through your meals, and for that, you need to focus on whole foods like fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, whole grains, and healthy fats. Avoid too much junk, fried, processed foods, sugary snacks, etc. That are known to trigger inflammation. Incorporate more fiber-rich foods like whole grains and legumes that support gut health and reduce inflammation. Indulge in one reward meal a week, and on other days, stick to a healthy, balanced meal to nourish the body at the cellular level.

Stress management

Chronic stress is a major contributor to inflammation. When you’re stressed, your body releases cortisol, a hormone that can trigger inflammatory responses when present in excess. Activities like medita- tion, yoga, deep breathing, or pranayama, and spending time in nature can help reduce stress levels. Prioritising sleep and relaxation can also prevent your body from staying in a con- stant state of alertness. Plus, the gut and brain are con- nected via the vagus nerve, so if you keep the stress under check, it helps in keeping the gut health in control.

Physical activity

Regular exercise is a powerful anti-inflammatory tool. Physical activity helps reduce levels of inflammatory markers in the body by releasing feel-good hormones, improving circulation and strengthening your immune system. Try adding moderate activities like walking, stretching, yoga, weight or strength training, swimming, pilates, etc. in your routine to improve the circulation and gut health as well. Consistency is always the key, so aim for at least 30 minutes of exercise most days of the week.

Turmeric or other spices

Turmeric contains curcumin, a compound known for its strong anti-inflammatory properties, and all the spices like cardamom, fennel, cumin, etc are also high in anti-inflammatory benefits. It helps reduce chronic inflammation and is especially beneficial for joint health. Adding these spices to your daily diet can be a simple way to fight inflammation.

Berries

Berries like blueberries, strawberries and raspberries are packed with antioxi-dants called anthocyanins, which help reduce inflammation. They also support gut health by promoting the growth of good bacteria.

Fatty fish or omega 3

Salmon, mackerel and sardines are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which are well-known for their anti-inflammatory effects. Vegetarians get their Omega-3s from walnuts, flaxseeds, etc that help reduce the production of inflammatory chemicals in the body and are particularly good for heart health.

Resistance starch

Probiotics are important for our gut health, but have you heard about resistant starch? It is a type of carbohydrate that doesn’t get digested in the stomach or small intestine. Instead, it reaches the large intestine, where it feeds good bacteria in the gut, promoting a healthy microbiome. This process produces beneficial compounds like short-chain fatty acids, which reduce inflammation and improve gut health. Resistant starch can help with digestion, keep the gut lining strong and even support better blood sugar control.

Triphala

Triphala is an ancient herbal blend made from three fruits: amla, bibhitaki, and haritaki. It’s highly valued in ayurveda for supporting gut health. Triphala helps with digestion, reduces bloating and promotes regular bowel movements. It also acts as a gentle detoxifier, removing toxins from the digestive tract. Additionally, it helps in nourishing the gut lining and supports the growth of probiotics or healthy bacteria, making it great for overall gut health and improving digestion naturally.

Focusing on these small but significant changes can lead to big improvements in how you feel, boosting your immunity, energy levels and overall quality of life.