Five high protein foods for vegetarians

Protein is crucial for maintaining muscle strength, supporting the immune system, and overall health. A vegetarian diet, although plant-based, can still provide sufficient protein to meet daily requirements. This diet also offers numerous benefits, such as a lower risk of chronic diseases, improved digestion and a more sustainable impact on the environment. With careful planning and a variety of plant-based foods, a vegetarian diet can fulfil all nutritional needs, including adequate protein intake for a healthy lifestyle. Here are some high protein vegetarian foods you can include in your diet.
Kidney, black, pinto and many other types of beans are essential staple foods in various cultures and are rich in protein. Chickpeas are also included in this category. Typically, a cooked cup (170 g) of most beans provides around 15 g of protein. These beans are also great sources of complex carbohydrates, fibre, iron, folate, phosphorus, potassium, manganese and numerous beneficial plant compounds. Additionally, research indicates that a diet high in beans and other legumes can help reduce cholesterol, regulate blood sugar, lower blood pressure and even decrease belly fat.
Hemp seeds come from the Cannabis sativa plant, often misunderstood due to its association with the cannabis plant. However, hemp seeds contain only minimal amounts of THC, the compound responsible for the psychoactive effects of cannabis. Despite being less known than other seeds, hemp seeds offer 9 g of protein per 3-tablespoon (30 g) serving. They are also rich in magnesium, iron, calcium, zinc, selenium and provide an ideal balance of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids. Research suggests that the fats in hemp seeds may help reduce inflammation and ease symptoms of menopause and certain skin conditions.
Lentils are an excellent source of both protein and fibre, offering 18 g of protein per cooked cup (198 g) and providing more than half of the recommended daily fibre intake in just one serving. The fibre in lentils supports gut health by nourishing beneficial bacteria in the colon. Lentils may also lower the risk of heart disease, diabetes, excess body weight and certain cancers. Additionally, lentils are packed with folate, manganese, iron, antioxidants and other health-boosting plant compounds.
Soy milk, derived from soybeans, is typically fortified with essential vitamins and minerals. It provides 6 g of protein per cup (244 g) and is also a great source of calcium, vitamin D and vitamin B12. However, since soy milk and soybeans don’t naturally contain vitamin B12, choosing a fortified version is recommended. Some varieties may have added sugars, so it's advisable to select unsweetened options whenever possible.
Nuts, seeds and their products are excellent sources of protein, with one ounce (28 g) providing 5–7 g, depending on the type. For instance, almonds offer 6 g of protein per ounce. These foods are also rich in fibre, healthy fats, iron, calcium, magnesium, selenium, phosphorus, vitamin E and certain B vitamins. They contain antioxidants and other beneficial plant compounds. When selecting nuts and seeds, remember that blanching and roasting can reduce their nutrient content, so it’s best to consume them raw.
