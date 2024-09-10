Five high protein foods for vegetarians

Hemp seeds come from the Cannabis sativa plant, often misunderstood due to its association with the cannabis plant. However, hemp seeds contain only minimal amounts of THC, the compound responsible for the psychoactive effects of cannabis. Despite being less known than other seeds, hemp seeds offer 9 g of protein per 3-tablespoon (30 g) serving. They are also rich in magnesium, iron, calcium, zinc, selenium and provide an ideal balance of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids. Research suggests that the fats in hemp seeds may help reduce inflammation and ease symptoms of menopause and certain skin conditions.