Five ways to improve ergonomics at work

Improving ergonomics at the workplace isn’t just about making things look neat — it’s about making your work environment more comfortable and reducing the risk of aches and pains. Here are some practical tips to help you set up a workspace that’s both functional and easy on your body.
Your chair should be adjusted so that your feet rest flat on the floor and your knees are at about a 90-degree angle. Your desk height should let your elbows bend at a similar angle when you’re typing. This setup helps keep your posture aligned and prevents unnecessary strain on your back and wrists.
Your monitor should be directly in front of you, about an arm's length away, with the top of the screen roughly at or just below your eye level. This helps avoid neck strain from constantly looking up or down. If you use multiple monitors, try to arrange them in a slight arc so you don’t have to twist your neck to see everything clearly.
An ergonomic keyboard and mouse can make a big difference. Look for a keyboard with a split design or a gentle curve to keep your wrists in a more natural position. A mouse designed to fit the natural curve of your hand can also reduce strain and make your hand feel more comfortable.
Sitting with proper posture is key. Make sure you sit back in your chair with good lumbar support and keep your shoulders relaxed. Your elbows should be close to your body, and your wrists should remain straight while typing. Regularly check in with yourself to ensure you’re not slouching or hunching over.
Sitting all day can lead to stiffness and discomfort. Build in short breaks to stand up, stretch, and move around. Simple stretches for your neck, shoulders, and back can help ease tension. If possible, consider using a sit-stand desk to switch between sitting and standing throughout the day. This not only helps reduce physical strain but also keeps you more engaged and refreshed.