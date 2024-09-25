Five way yoga helps in injury prevention

The mental aspect of yoga should not be underestimated. The practice encourages mindfulness, allowing athletes to develop resilience and focus. This mental clarity can help athletes recognise their physical limits, making it easier to avoid overexertion and potential injuries.

Incorporating yoga into an athlete’s training routine can provide numerous benefits that extend beyond flexibility. By enhancing strength, promoting body awareness, facilitating recovery and building mental resilience, yoga serves as a comprehensive approach to injury prevention. For athletes looking to improve performance while minimising injury risks, integrating yoga into their regimen is a powerful and effective strategy.