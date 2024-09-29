5 effective home remedies to relieve dengue symptoms

Papaya leaf juice is one of the most well-known home remedies for managing dengue symptoms. Studies have shown that it can help boost platelet count, which tends to drop dangerously low in dengue patients. To prepare, crush fresh papaya leaves and extract the juice. Consuming two tablespoons twice a day can improve platelet levels and reduce the duration of the fever. However, it’s important to consult a doctor before trying this remedy to ensure it complements medical treatment.

2. Hydration