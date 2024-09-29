5 effective home remedies to relieve dengue symptoms

Dengue fever, a mosquito-borne viral illness, causes a range of symptoms like high fever, severe headache, pain behind the eyes, joint and muscle pain, skin rash, nausea, and fatigue. While medical attention is crucial for managing dengue, especially in severe cases, home remedies can help alleviate the symptoms and support the body’s recovery process.
1. Papaya leaf juice
Papaya leaf juice is one of the most well-known home remedies for managing dengue symptoms. Studies have shown that it can help boost platelet count, which tends to drop dangerously low in dengue patients. To prepare, crush fresh papaya leaves and extract the juice. Consuming two tablespoons twice a day can improve platelet levels and reduce the duration of the fever. However, it’s important to consult a doctor before trying this remedy to ensure it complements medical treatment.
2. Hydration
Dehydration is a major concern during dengue fever, as the body loses fluids through sweating, vomiting, and diarrhoea. Proper hydration can help manage fever, reduce headaches, and prevent further complications. Drinking plenty of water, coconut water, and fresh fruit juices is crucial. Coconut water is particularly effective as it contains electrolytes, which help restore the body's balance. Oral rehydration solutions (ORS) are another helpful option to maintain electrolyte levels.
3. Neem leaves
Neem leaves are known for their antiviral and immune-boosting properties. Drinking neem leaf juice can help fight off the dengue virus and reduce the severity of symptoms like fever and pain. Boil a handful of neem leaves in water and drink it once it cools down. This remedy can also help in maintaining platelet counts.
4. Fenugreek seeds
Fenugreek seeds can be an excellent remedy for reducing fever and promoting relaxation. Soak a teaspoon of fenugreek seeds in water overnight, strain the water, and drink it in the morning. Fenugreek can also help alleviate body aches and joint pains, providing comfort to the patient.
5. Orange juice
Rich in vitamins and antioxidants, orange juice is a simple yet effective remedy for boosting the immune system. It helps in flushing out toxins from the body and supports recovery by providing essential nutrients. Consuming fresh orange juice regularly can help manage symptoms like fatigue and loss of appetite.
