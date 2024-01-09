Elevate your immune health with these expert tips 

Embark on a healthier journey this New Year by pledging to bolster your immune health. The pivotal role of good nutrition in supporting a robust immune system cannot be overstated, as a compromised nutritional status often goes hand in hand with weakened immunity. Whether you’re an adult striving for optimal health or a parent keen on fortifying your child’s immune defences, integrating essential nutrients into your daily diet is the cornerstone of well-being.

To guide you in achieving enhanced immune health, we share valuable insights on key nutrients and their sources:

1. Proteins: Acting as the foundational building blocks for cells, proteins play a vital role in fortifying the immune system. While eggs serve as an excellent protein source, diversify your intake with chickpeas, cottage cheese, quinoa, Greek yoghurt, peanuts, and almonds.

2. Vitamin A: Known as the ‘anti-infective vitamin,’ it regulates the immune system, keeping the skin, mouth, stomach, and lungs healthy. Vitamin A-rich foods include sweet potatoes, pumpkins, carrots, and spinach.

3. Vitamin C: Essential for healthy skin and connective tissue, Vitamin C acts as an antioxidant, shielding cells from damage. Beyond oranges, incorporate kiwis, strawberries, broccoli, tomatoes, cauliflower, and red peppers into your diet.

4. Vitamin E: As an antioxidant, it protects cell membranes from free radical damage. Cooking oils, seeds, and nuts are rich sources of Vitamin E.

5. Vitamin D: A multitasking nutrient, Vitamin D activates immune cells and aids calcium absorption. Fatty fish, fish liver oils, egg yolks, orange juice, and cheese are natural sources.

6. Zinc: Crucial for cellular reproduction and immune cell synthesis, zinc is abundant in red meat for non-vegetarians and chickpeas, lentils, beans, and seeds for vegetarians.

