Mental health tops Global Health Concern 2024

We keep harping on mental health awareness and that how mental health acts as a vehicle in overall well-being of a person, you would agree that many still put a deaf ear to the concerns of their near and dear ones, and even if diagnosed, is kept under the wraps, unless something drastic happens. In a recent report by Statista, this is well reflected as mental wellbeing tops the list of global health concerns in 2024.
According to Statista, "A survey of people from 31 different countries around the world found that mental health was the biggest health problem respondents said was facing their country in 2024. Other health problems reported by respondents included cancer, stress and obesity."
They say that one side effect of the Covid-19 pandemic has been a focus on mental health around the world. The two most common mental health issues worldwide are anxiety disorders and depression. In 2021, it was estimated that around 4.4 percent of the global population had an anxiety disorder, while 4 percent suffered from depression. Rates of depression are higher among females than males, while some 4.3 percent of females suffering from depression, compared to 2.9 percent of men. However, rates of suicide in most countries are higher among men than women. One positive outcome of the Covid-19 pandemic and the spotlight it shined on mental health may be a decrease I stigma surrounding mental health issues and seeking help for such issues. This would be a positive development as many people around the world do not or cannot receive the necessary treatment they need for their mental health.
National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) shares a few guidelines that one needs to keep in mind.
Firstly, one needs to determine how much the symptoms are interfering with your daily life. Ask yourself, "Do I have mild symptoms that have lasted for less than two weeks?"
Feeling a little down
Feeling down, but still able to do job, schoolwork, or housework
Some trouble sleeping
Feeling down, but still able to take care of yourself or take care of others
If so, here are a few self-care activities that can help:
Exercising (e.g., aerobics, yoga)
Engaging in social contact (virtual or in person)
Getting adequate sleep on a regular schedule
Eating healthy
Talking to a trusted friend or family member
Practicing meditation, relaxation, and mindfulness
If the symptoms mentioned above haven't improved or seem to have worsened despite self-care efforts, one needs to speak to a health care provider.
Difficulty sleeping
Appetite changes that result in unwanted weight changes
Struggling to get out of bed in the morning because of mood
Difficulty concentrating
Loss of interest in things you usually find enjoyable
Unable to perform usual daily functions and responsibilities
Thoughts of death or self-harm
Psychotherapy (talk therapy)—virtual or in person; individual, group, or family
Medications
Brain stimulation therapies