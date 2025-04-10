Antioxidants: The body’s superheroes

We’ve all heard about free radicals damaging our bodies and antioxidants coming to the rescue, but do we really know what they are or how they work? These terms pop up a lot, yet many of us don’t grasp their impact. Free radicals are unstable oxygen molecules missing an electron, making them a bit like troublemakers. Normally, oxygen is stable as O2, with pairs of electrons. But when one goes missing, these rogue molecules—free radicals—start hunting for an electron from healthy cells. They steal it, turning those cells unstable too, triggering a chain reaction called oxidation. This puts oxidative stress on your body, like rust forming on metal. Free radicals come from pollution, smoking, alcohol, X-rays, industrial chemicals, or even beauty products. A bad lifestyle— think processed foods, white flour, or sugar—also cranks up their production and inflammation. Interestingly, a tiny amount of free radicals from your mitochondria (your cells’ powerhouses) helps repair tissues. But too many? They damage your cells, organs, and DNA. Even good things turn harmful in excess.

Antioxidants are your body’s superheroes

They stop free radicals’ chain reaction by donating electrons, neutralising them and reducing oxidative stress. This protects your heart, liver, and other organs. But here’s the catch: popping antioxidant supplements won’t help if you keep exposing yourself to free radicals—like smoking, using refined oils, or chemical-laden products. The damage will outpace the protection, hurting you in the longterm. When oxidation runs wild, it hits your DNA. Damaged DNA can mess with your genes, alter cell blueprints, and impair organ function. Worse, it might switch off cell apoptosis—the process where your body naturally kills off bad cells. Without it, you lose the ability to fight infections or diseases, and inflammation builds up, keeping you unwell.

Now that we know free radicals and oxidative stress are bad news, let’s avoid their causes—cut back on junk food, quit smoking, and swap chemical products for natural ones. Instead, load up on antioxidants from colourful fruits and veggies like berries, spinach, and carrots. These natural powerhouses destroy free radicals effectively. Here are a few practical tips to manage oxidative stress and boost your health:

Eat a Rainbow Diet: Add at least 2-3 servings of colourful veggies daily in your meal, as they are packed with antioxidants like vitamin C and quercetin, which neutralise free radicals and reduce inflammation.

Move your body: Aim for 20-30 minutes of activity (like walking or stretching) four-five times a week. Exercise boosts your body’s natural antioxidant defences and lowers stress, cutting free radical production.

Sleep well: Get seven-eight hours of deep, good-quality sleep nightly. Poor sleep increases oxidative stress, while good rest helps your body repair cells and fight damage.

Practice deep breathing: Do 5-10 minutes of deep breathing daily and always start your meals as well with deep breathing because it floods your body with oxygen, reducing stress hormones that fuel free radicals, and supports overall healing. Chronic stress ramps up free radicals, so calming your mind helps your body stay balanced, and breathing helps with the exact same.

Your body sends signals—fatigue, skin issues, or aches—when oxidative stress builds. Pay attention, make these changes gradually, and work with your doctor if needed. By dodging free radical triggers and embracing antioxidants naturally, you can protect your cells, reduce inflammation, and feel your best.