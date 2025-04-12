Why are hormone-friendly workout routines gaining momentum?

For decades, women have been encouraged to power through the same HIIT routines or gym circuits day after day, ignoring the obvious: their bodies don’t operate on a 24-hour cycle like men’s. Instead, they move through a monthly hormonal rhythm that affects energy, strength, mood, and recovery. That’s where cycle syncing workouts come in—a fast-rising fitness trend grounded in biology, not bro-science.

Progress isn’t about pushing harder—it’s about moving smarter