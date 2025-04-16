Five reasons why flaxseed roti should be in your diet

While flaxseed roti is mostly associated with a keto diet, its benefits exceed far above weight loss. Going desi with your diet is not counter-productive to a healthy regimen, and flaxseed rotis prove the same.

Here are five health benefits of flaxseed roti:

Boosts your gut health

Flaxseeds are brimming with fibre, both soluble and insoluble. This acts like a scrub brush for your digestive system, keeping things moving smoothly and helping to prevent any nasty constipation. Plus, it nourishes the good bacteria in your gut, which is crucial for overall health.

Improves heart health

These little seeds are a fantastic source of omega-3 fatty acids, the kind that are brilliant for your ticker. They can help lower your blood pressure, reduce bad cholesterol levels and generally keep your cardiovascular system in tip-top shape.

Stabilises blood sugar levels

The fibre in flaxseed roti slows down the absorption of sugar into your bloodstream. This means you’re less likely to experience those energy spikes and crashes, which is particularly good news for folks keeping an eye on their blood sugar levels.

Can aid in weight management

That high fibre content also plays a role in keeping you feeling fuller for longer. This can be a real winner if you’re trying to manage your weight, as it can help you naturally eat less without feeling deprived.

Provides plant-based goodness

Flaxseeds are a decent source of various nutrients, including lignans, which are antioxidants that might have some protective effects against certain diseases. So, you’re not just getting a tasty roti, you're also sneaking in some extra vitamins and minerals.