Marathon must-haves: The essentials every runner needs from start to finish

Training for a marathon isn’t just a physical journey—it’s a ritual. It’s early mornings and long strides, a mental game of consistency, and a dance between endurance and preparation. Sure, it starts with putting one foot in front of the other, but success? That lies in the details—the right shoes, the smartest accessories, and skincare that works as hard as you do. Whether you’re eyeing the finish line or simply chasing a new personal best, gear up to go the distance with style, strategy, and soul.

Here’s everything you need to stay light on your feet, protected under the sun, and powered through every mile.