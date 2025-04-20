Marathon must-haves: The essentials every runner needs from start to finish

Training for a marathon isn’t just a physical journey—it’s a ritual. It’s early mornings and long strides, a mental game of consistency, and a dance between endurance and preparation. Sure, it starts with putting one foot in front of the other, but success? That lies in the details—the right shoes, the smartest accessories, and skincare that works as hard as you do. Whether you’re eyeing the finish line or simply chasing a new personal best, gear up to go the distance with style, strategy, and soul.
Here’s everything you need to stay light on your feet, protected under the sun, and powered through every mile.
This isn’t just a running shoe—it’s a love letter to the spirit of the race. Specially designed for the TCS World 10K 2025 Bengaluru, the NOVABLAST 5 features a crisp white sky colorway inspired by the misty magic of Nandi Hills, bringing nature to every step. The FF BLAST™ PLUS cushioning delivers an ultra-responsive, bounce-in-every-stride ride. It’s performance reimagined—with comfort, aesthetic, and race-day adrenaline built in.
Price: INR 14,999. Available online.
Sleek, structured, and ready for anything, this is the crossbody bag that moves with you. Crafted with a molded shell for durability and quick-access pockets for all your run-day essentials, it’s the bag that keeps your hands free and your head in the game. From energy gels to emergency tissues (yes, runners know), it’s your compact command center on the move.
Price: INR 2,490. Available online.
If you’re looking to unleash a new level of energy, step into the Power Energy Pro. Engineered with Supercritical XoRise+ technology, these shoes offer a 25% boost in energy return. Lightweight, durable, and wrapped in breathable Tech Mesh, they feel like an upgrade with every step. With multiple stylish colorways, you can match your stride and your vibe.
Price: INR 7,999. Available online.
Your feet do the hard work—reward them with protection. This fast-absorbing foot cream delivers 24-hour odor defense with a cool burst of peppermint and tea tree oil. It’s antibacterial, anti-sweat, and all about keeping you focused—not distracted by discomfort. Essential for those long, punishing runs where every detail counts.
Price: INR 499. Available online.
Running under the sun? SPF isn’t optional. This ultra-light sunscreen packs SPF 70 PA++++, a megadose of Vitamin C, and skin-strengthening ceramides to keep your face protected, hydrated, and glowing—no greasy residue, no clogged pores. Just clean coverage that lasts through sweat, sun, and everything in between.
Price: INR 599. Available online.
This is not your average smartwatch. With a battery life of 27 days, resistance to brutal temperatures, and waterproofing up to 328 feet, the T-Rex 3 is ready to go wherever your training takes you. It features 170+ sport modes, dual-band GPS, an ultra-bright 2,000-nit display, and even speech-to-text replies. Whether you're hitting the pavement or scaling a trail, this beast of a watch is your digital running partner.
Price: INR 19,999. Available online.
Every runner knows hydration is key—but not all water is created equal. Sourced from the pristine Himalayan foothills, this mineral-rich water comes naturally infused with electrolytes like calcium, magnesium, and potassium—just what your body needs to fight fatigue and avoid cramps during intense sessions. With a naturally balanced pH, it’s pure, smooth, and perfectly suited to power every mile.
Price: INR 250. Available online.
Whether you’re chasing a podium finish or your own personal triumph, great gear doesn’t just enhance performance—it transforms your mindset. So lace up, layer up, and fuel right. Because this summer, it’s not just about running—it’s about owning the road.