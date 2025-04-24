Is granola healthier than muesli?

Like muesli, granola contains oats, nuts, seeds, and dried fruits—but it's typically mixed with oil and sweeteners like honey, maple syrup, or cane sugar before being baked. This gives granola its signature crunch and sweetness.

Which one is healthier?

Being oat-based cereals, both muesli and granola provide healthy beta glucans, which are the main type of fiber in oats. They’re soluble, and known to improve gut health, promote weight loss, and lower blood sugar, cholesterol, and blood pressure levels.

Both these kinds of cereal also contain nuts and seeds, which are healthy fat sources and they help reduce risk factors for heart disease.

While both offer fibre, healthy fats, and micronutrients, muesli is generally the healthier choice due to the absence of added sugars and oils. Granola tends to have a higher calorie content and more added sugar, which can contribute to weight gain or blood sugar spikes if consumed in excess.

That said, health isn’t always about individual foods—it’s about the bigger picture. If you're trying to lose weight, the key factor is being in a calorie deficit, aka, consuming fewer calories than you burn. Yes, it’s possible to overeat even the healthiest of food items!

How to enjoy them

Muesli is great for anyone who likes a warm or cold breakfast. You can soak it overnight in milk or yogurt for a quick, no-fuss meal (overnight oats style), or simply add warm milk in the morning. To boost the protein content, mix in some Greek yogurt or a scoop of protein powder. Add fresh fruits—berries, bananas, or apples work wonderfully—for extra flavour and nutrients.