Five coffee alternatives for a healthy energy boost

If you want a morning pick-me-up but worry about some of the side effects that come with too much coffee—like feeling anxious, or restless, or acid reflux—it might be time to explore alternatives to your usual filter coffee or cappuccino.
Caffeine activates the brain and nervous system, and is a natural stimulant that helps you stay alert and fend off tiredness. Coffee has many health benefits, but it has its drawbacks as well.
Coffee alternatives
It is not easy to give up a morning ritual like drinking coffee. But why not switch to a gentler warm beverage which can provide a similar energy boost without the negative side effects? We list out some popular alternatives that have lesser caffeine, or are caffeine-free, and often come with health benefits:
Black tea
Black tea has about half the amount of caffeine found in coffee. It also contains antioxidants called polyphenols, which offer protective effects against certain diseases and may support gut health.
Green tea
Green tea is rich in antioxidants like catechins, and is regarded as one of the healthiest drinks worldwide. Catechins can prevent cancer and support heart health. It also contains L-theanine, an amino acid known for improving focus and promoting relaxation. It helps to counterbalance the stimulating effects of caffeine. Drinking green tea regularly may contribute to weight management, and balanced blood sugar.
Matcha
Matcha offers a more concentrated dose of antioxidants and nutrients than regular green tea as it is a powdered form of green tea made by consuming the whole leaf. It contains roughly twice the caffeine of brewed green tea but still less than coffee. The combination of caffeine and L-theanine in matcha provides a calm, sustained alertness without the jitters.
Guarana
Guarana is derived from a Brazilian plant and contains high caffeine levels. It is a natural ingredient in many energy drinks, However, it also includes anti-inflammatory compounds and antioxidants that may support anti-aging, brain function, and cholesterol management. Because of its potency small amounts are sufficient to feel the effects.
Hot water with lemon
Starting the day with hot water and lemon is a simple yet effective ritual for those who prefer caffeine-free options. It helps hydrate the body, jump-start digestion, and provide a gentle dose of vitamin C and minerals that may support cardiovascular health.
