Five coffee alternatives for a healthy energy boost

If you want a morning pick-me-up but worry about some of the side effects that come with too much coffee—like feeling anxious, or restless, or acid reflux—it might be time to explore alternatives to your usual filter coffee or cappuccino.

Coffee and its affect on your body

Caffeine activates the brain and nervous system, and is a natural stimulant that helps you stay alert and fend off tiredness. Coffee has many health benefits, but it has its drawbacks as well.

Coffee alternatives

It is not easy to give up a morning ritual like drinking coffee. But why not switch to a gentler warm beverage which can provide a similar energy boost without the negative side effects? We list out some popular alternatives that have lesser caffeine, or are caffeine-free, and often come with health benefits:

Black tea

Black tea has about half the amount of caffeine found in coffee. It also contains antioxidants called polyphenols, which offer protective effects against certain diseases and may support gut health.

Green tea