Five awkward problems people who sweat too much deal with

Sweating excessively to the point that it soaks through your shirt is not uncommon in hot and humid days or after intense activities and sports. But if you are sweating even in cooler temperatures almost all the time, you may have hyperhidrosis.

Hyperhidrosis refers to excessive sweating that's not always related to heat or exercise. Having social anxiety can be tough to deal with as it is, but if you're someone who sweats a lot (both figuratively and literally speaking), you may relate to these five awkward scenarios.

Here are five common challenges of sweating too much

Your hands are always clammy, so handshakes are a 'no-go'

This can be particularly embarrassing during interviews. You have to shake hands, don't you?

Silent prayer of relief if it's a Zoom or Google Meet interview.

You suffer from pit stains unless you carry around an anti-perspirant all the time

Explaining why you're sweating after a cup of coffee cannot be explained. All you can do is try to calm your nerves, both from the coffee and having to explain the stain.

You leave hand or feet sweat stains on carpets and mats while exercising

Others haven't even had the chance to warm up, but the mat already has your hand and footprints like you're a four-legged animal. It would be nice of the instructor to pretend to not have noticed that!