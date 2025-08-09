Typhoid recovery tips: Boost immunity and heal your gut fast

Monsoon season brings much-awaited rains but also a surge of infections like typhoid, flu, and stomach issues that can knock you down. Want to stay vibrant and keep those doctor visits to a minimum? It’s time to power up your body’s first line of defence and you got it right—it’s your immune system! There are many who are suffering from typhoid, caused by the sneaky Salmonella Typhi bacteria that spreads through contaminated water, milk, or food. It hits hard with high fever, stomach pain, diarrhea, and even ulcers if ignored. Your gut takes a beating, messing with nutrient absorption, spiking hunger for some, or killing appetite for others. Headaches too are common, thanks to the gut-brain connection. But don’t worry—you can take control and support your body to recover more quickly!

Rebuild strength during and after typhoid with these tips

Here’s your action plan to nourish your body, reduce inflammation, and rebuild strength during and after typhoid:

Energise with smart carbs: Keep your energy soaring with easy-to-digest foods like fruits, coconut water, homemade porridges, rice kanji, and veggies. These simple yet powerful foods are packed with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits to crush oxidative stress and inflammation. Electrolyte water also helps, making it is very easy. Mix a glass of water with one tsp of lemon juice, a pinch of salt, and half a tsp of jaggery and sabja seeds, each to add that cooling effect and energise your body.

Rebuild with protein: Typhoid can sap your muscle mass and crank up your metabolism, leading to weight loss. Fight back by adding protein-rich foods like A2 milk curd, sattu, or well-cooked pulses and legumes in khichdi. Moderation is key, and one can even try thoroughly cooked eggs, organic fish, or chicken twice a week. Skip heavy non-veg dishes that strain your digestion, as it can utilise more energy for digestion and can lead to inflammation.

Go easy on your gut: With your intestines inflamed, stick to soft, bland foods to avoid irritation. Skip high-fibre or heavy meals that could worsen inflammation and slow healing. Be wise with your spice intake and avoid green chillies or heavy red chilli powder.

Hydrate like a pro: Fever can dehydrate you, and drinking plain water can make one feel nauseated, so flood your cells with water and fluids that can add different flavours yet heal the gut. Infuse your water with lemon slices and cucumber-mint together, or fennel if the plain water feels dull. Staying hydrated flushes toxins and keeps your body’s functions in place.

Avoid gut irritants: It’s butter, lard, margarine, refined oils, spicy chillies, and irritating fibres that increase inflammation in the body. Steer clear of rich pastries, fried snacks, desserts, and thick cream soups because they’re too much for your recovering gut. Clear soup, khichdi, dal rice, etc., are basic and better for the gut.

Try to follow the above tips, and once the fever fades, it’s time to rebuild! Ramp up your protein intake to restore lost muscle and tissue. Think nutrient-dense meals with lentils, eggs, or lean meats to fuel your recovery. Gradually reintroduce variety while keeping digestion-friendly foods at the core. But rest and sleep are like superchargers for your body when fighting typhoid. They let your immune system focus on battling the bacteria without distractions. Sleep helps repair damaged gut tissues, reduces inflammation, and restores energy drained by fever. It also boosts nutrient absorption and muscle rebuilding.

