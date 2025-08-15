Everything you need to know about monk fruit and its health benefits

This small brown fruit, averaging 5-7 centimeters in diameter, and has a uniform, round to oval shape, is a natural sweetener that is almost 250 times sweeter than sugar! Yes, we're talking about monk fruit.

What is monk fruit and what are its benefits?

Monk fruit is named after the monks who first cultivated it centuries ago in southern China. A part of the Cucurbitaceae family, also known as the gourd family, monk fruit tastes sweet but can leave an aftertaste some may find unpleasant, especially if they're not used to it.

Monk fruit has no calories, carbs or fat, so it may be a great option for anyone trying to lose some inches off their waist.

It is also anti-inflammatory and helpful with managing weight and diabetes. It's Anti-inflammatory properties mean it may help prevent cancer and keep blood sugar levels stable.

Monk fruit sweetener is made from the extract derived from dried fruit. The extract is 150-250 times sweeter than table sugar and does not raise blood glucose levels.

Most nonnutritive sweeteners can cause side effects like gas, bloating, or allergic reactions, but not monk fruit. There are no known side effects to it since it gets their sweetness from natural compounds called mogrosides.

Despite its high demand, this crop is only cultivated in China. However, suitable agro-climatic conditions are also available in India, particularly in Himachal Pradesh.

It was introduced for field trials in Himachal Pradesh by the Palampur-based Council of Scientific Research and Industrial Technology-Institute of Himalayan Bio-resource Technology (CSIR-IHBT).