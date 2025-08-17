What is the difference between cacao and cocoa?

There's cacao powder, cacao nibs and cacao butter. You may have seen packages with the words cocoa and cacao or used the words interchangeably, but there is a subtle difference between the two.

The difference between cacao and cocoa is in the chocolate's production process stage

Chocolate is made from cacao beans from the Theobroma cacao tree. But cacao and cocoa differ in the stage of the chocolate production process at which they are produced.

While they both originate from cacao beans, cacao is nowadays used to refer to a rawer and more unprocessed product, which is becoming common in plant-based diets. Cacao is the name for the earlier stage, where the beans have not yet been roasted, while cocoa is used once the fermenting begins.

Once cacao beans are harvested, they go through several processing steps, namely, fermentation, drying, roasting, crushing and grinding.

In the last stage, nibs are ground, producing a non-alcoholic liquor. That is when it is ready to be made into chocolate products. To make cocoa powder, for instance, the liquor is pressed to remove most of the fat.