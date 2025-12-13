A gentle reset: Why energy cleansing is the new detoxing trend?

So how to cleanse our energy?

Signs of sudden sadness, troubling thoughts, headaches, trouble sleeping or mood swings can be the real indicator of you needing an energy cleanse at that very moment. And here's what to do:

Meditation: This one’s pure magic. Meditation helps quiet the mind and gently clears away mental clutter. To level it up, you can pair it with smudging — the practice of burning herbs or wooden sticks to cleanse an area. It is believed to deepen the cleanse and bring an instant sense of calm. Traditionally, it’s done using a feather as a wand, with a bundle of sage or other herbs tied to it. Light the tip of the bundle, let it burn briefly, then gently blow out the flame. Fan the smoke around the room, helping clear out any negative or stagnant energy while you focus on your breath and intention.

Boundaries: Focus on drawing mental boundaries of the moments or memories that have any effect on you. If it is negative then there is no entry. Let go of the unwanted thoughts and overthinking, draw boundaries, and learn to say no without allowing others to push their one-sided views all over you

Take salt baths: Salt is believed to act like a natural crystal, and soaking in a salt bath is said to cleanse your aura, wash away negative energy, and leave your skin feeling refreshed and rejuvenated. It’s the perfect way to unwind while giving your energy a gentle reset.

Nature works best: Nothing resets your energy quite like nature. Walk barefoot on grass, soak up some sunshine, or even join a laughter club because fresh air, natural grounding, and a good laugh can do wonders for your mind, body, and energy.