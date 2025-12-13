A gentle reset: Why energy cleansing is the new detoxing trend?

Once in a while we all need detoxing, be it physical or mental. And when it comes to shoo away all the negativity around oneself, energy detoxing is the go-to one. But, like any wellness practice, it requires the right approach; without proper technique, things might end up being a bit haphazard.
At some point or the other we’ve all walked into a room and instantly felt like something is off. Sometimes it’s the space, sometimes it’s the people, and sometimes (oops!) it’s us. While some folks naturally glow with positive vibes, others struggle to bring that energy, and every now and then, we might unknowingly become the bad vibe in a place we once loved.
That’s where energy detox or cleansing takes the centre stage. Think of it as a reset button for your mood and your mind. Starting fresh begins with a positive outlook, and every once in a while, our inner spirits deserve a good cleanse too. Many energy and healing practitioners believe that our energy is contagious, so protecting and resetting yours matters.
Signs of sudden sadness, troubling thoughts, headaches, trouble sleeping or mood swings can be the real indicator of you needing an energy cleanse at that very moment. And here's what to do:
Meditation: This one’s pure magic. Meditation helps quiet the mind and gently clears away mental clutter. To level it up, you can pair it with smudging — the practice of burning herbs or wooden sticks to cleanse an area. It is believed to deepen the cleanse and bring an instant sense of calm. Traditionally, it’s done using a feather as a wand, with a bundle of sage or other herbs tied to it. Light the tip of the bundle, let it burn briefly, then gently blow out the flame. Fan the smoke around the room, helping clear out any negative or stagnant energy while you focus on your breath and intention.
Boundaries: Focus on drawing mental boundaries of the moments or memories that have any effect on you. If it is negative then there is no entry. Let go of the unwanted thoughts and overthinking, draw boundaries, and learn to say no without allowing others to push their one-sided views all over you
Take salt baths: Salt is believed to act like a natural crystal, and soaking in a salt bath is said to cleanse your aura, wash away negative energy, and leave your skin feeling refreshed and rejuvenated. It’s the perfect way to unwind while giving your energy a gentle reset.
Nature works best: Nothing resets your energy quite like nature. Walk barefoot on grass, soak up some sunshine, or even join a laughter club because fresh air, natural grounding, and a good laugh can do wonders for your mind, body, and energy.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.