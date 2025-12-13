Love eating edamame? 5 benefits you should know about

Heart health is another area where edamame shines. The soy protein and isoflavones found in these beans have been linked in multiple analyses to modest reductions in LDL cholesterol, the fraction often labelled "bad" cholesterol, which in turn can lower cardiovascular risk.

Edamame packs useful vitamins and minerals too. Folate, iron, magnesium and vitamin K are present in significant amounts, contributing to energy metabolism, bone strength and general cellular function. For people who avoid dairy, edamame can be a helpful plant-based source of calcium and minerals.

These beans contain antioxidants and phytoestrogens that may ease symptoms of the menopause and reduce inflammation in some people. If you have a soy allergy, avoid them, and if you have thyroid concerns it is sensible to discuss higher soy intake with your clinician. For most people, edamame is a low-calorie, nutrient-dense snack or side that works well tossed into salads, blended into dips, or served straight from the pod.