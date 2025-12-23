Arjun Kanungo's inspiring weight loss journey: From 117kg to 87kg after hip injury recovery

Singer-songwriter Arjun Kanungo, may be known for his dedication to fitness today but he has not shied away from talking about his striggles with weight loss and wellness.

When Arjun Kanungo revealed his journey to fitness

Back in 2024, Arjun talked about a challenging chapter in his life that led to significant weight gain and a loss of confidence. In an interview, the 34-year-old artiste revealed how a hip injury, sustained during a fall in the Maldives last year, coupled with recovery from a kidney-related ailment, resulted in a 30kg weight gain, pushing him to his heaviest ever weight of 117kg with 31 per cent body fat.

“I was the heaviest I’ve ever been in my life,” Arjun recalled, reflecting on the impact the injury had on his physical and mental well-being. “Looking at myself, I just lost all confidence. I couldn’t face the camera or even go out. It felt like I’d lost a part of myself.”