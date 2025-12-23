Arjun Kanungo's inspiring weight loss journey: From 117kg to 87kg after hip injury recovery

Singer-songwriter Arjun Kanungo, may be known for his dedication to fitness today but he has not shied away from talking about his striggles with weight loss and wellness.
Back in 2024, Arjun talked about a challenging chapter in his life that led to significant weight gain and a loss of confidence. In an interview, the 34-year-old artiste revealed how a hip injury, sustained during a fall in the Maldives last year, coupled with recovery from a kidney-related ailment, resulted in a 30kg weight gain, pushing him to his heaviest ever weight of 117kg with 31 per cent body fat.
“I was the heaviest I’ve ever been in my life,” Arjun recalled, reflecting on the impact the injury had on his physical and mental well-being. “Looking at myself, I just lost all confidence. I couldn’t face the camera or even go out. It felt like I’d lost a part of myself.”
Despite the setback, Arjun remained determined to regain his fitness, according to reports. He opted for rigorous physiotherapy instead of surgery, enduring six months of intense rehabilitation that confined him to his bedroom with limited physical activity. “Physiotherapy isn’t for everyone. It’s intense, and it took a toll on my mental and physical state,” admitted Arjun, who was once a national-level basketball player and shooter.
However, Arjun’s perseverance paid off. Through dedicated effort and a disciplined approach, he successfully transformed his body.
During the same interview, Arjun hinted that his renewed confidence might even influence his upcoming music, suggesting that his personal journey has sparked a creative resurgence. His story serves as an inspiration to those facing physical and mental challenges, demonstrating the power of resilience and determination in overcoming adversity.
Arjun’s commitment to his well-being and his willingness to share his struggles openly resonate with fans and followers. His journey highlights the importance of prioritising both physical and mental health.
