The rise of sleep divorce: A new trend or relationship breakdown?

In the modern world, where personal space and self-care have become increasingly important, a growing number of couples are adopting what is known as "sleep divorce"—the practice of sleeping in separate beds or even rooms to improve sleep quality. While this may seem like a sign of a relationship in trouble, sleep divorce is often seen as a solution to better rest and improved individual well-being. But does this trend signal the decline of emotional closeness, or could it be a healthy choice for some couples?

A study by the University of Hertfordshire sheds light on the importance of physical proximity when it comes to emotional connection. The research found that couples who slept closer together physically were also emotionally closer. In fact, 94 per cent of couples who made physical contact during sleep, such as holding hands or cuddling, reported being happy in their relationship. In contrast, only 68 per cent of couples who didn’t touch while they slept expressed similar satisfaction.

So, what does this mean for couples who choose sleep divorce? While sleep separation may initially seem like it could drive a wedge between partners, the impact largely depends on the individuals involved. Some people are naturally light sleepers or struggle with snoring, which can cause tension and disrupt both partners’ rest. For these couples, sleeping apart can help restore harmony in their relationship by addressing these sleep disturbances without the negative emotional fallout.

Interestingly, sleep divorce does not necessarily indicate a lack of emotional connection. Many couples report that they are still deeply connected despite sleeping separately. In fact, some claim that having separate sleeping spaces actually improves their relationship, as it allows them both to have the personal space needed to rest better and be more present when they are together.

However, it’s crucial to acknowledge that physical closeness during sleep—such as cuddling—has been linked to greater emotional happiness in relationships. If sleep divorce leads to a decrease in physical affection, it could potentially affect the emotional bond between partners over time. Balancing individual sleep needs with intimacy is key. Couples who choose to sleep separately can still make time for quality physical connection during the day or before bedtime.

Ultimately, the decision to sleep apart is a personal one, and for many, it’s a way to prioritise individual sleep needs without compromising the emotional connection with their partner. By finding a balance between sleep habits and physical affection, couples can maintain a happy, healthy relationship—even if they’re not sharing a bed every night.