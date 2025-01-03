New Year resolutions for lasting change

As the New Year arrives, many of us make resolutions with great enthusiasm, only to give up on them weeks later. This often happens because we set unrealistic goals, lack discipline, or fail to align our resolutions with our deeper vision. Here’s how you can set meaningful resolutions and work toward them.

Choose an enjoyable workout routine

If your resolution is to exercise regularly, start by figuring out what you genuinely enjoy. Do you like gym workouts, yoga, pilates, strength training, or bodyweight exercises? Picking something you enjoy increases your chances of sticking to it. Break your big fitness goals into smaller, manageable ones. For instance, instead of jumping straight into intense weight training, begin by building your stamina through walking, jogging, or brisk walking. Gradually incorporate other forms of exercise to maintain interest and avoid monotony. his approach not only builds your fitness level but also keeps you motivated and helps you achieve your body and health goals.

Practice moderation with food

If your goal is to eat healthier, don’t completely cut out your favourite foods. Extreme restrictions can make you feel deprived, leading to binge eating. Instead, focus on moderation. Stick to healthy, home-cooked meals for six days a week and designate one day as a “reward day.” Calling it a “reward day” frames the indulgence positively, making you feel accomplished rather than guilty. His mindset boosts motivation and encourages moderation, as it’s seen as earned rather than forbidden. Cheat day, however, may trigger guilt and unhealthy binging, which can harm both mental and physical well-being . Mindfulness and moderation are key. Enjoy your treats guilt-free on your reward day.

Manage tea and coffee consumption

Many people resolve to quit tea or coffee entirely, but this is often unsustainable. If you’re used to 3–4 cups a day, sudden withdrawal can lead to strong cravings or irritability. Instead of quitting cold turkey, reduce your intake gradually. Start by cutting down to 2–3 smaller cups or just take half-a-cup a day instead of full cups. Opt for healthier alternatives like black tea or coffee, which are rich in antioxidants. If you prefer milk-based tea or coffee, choose goodquality organic 2 milk and natural sweeteners like jaggery or coconut sugar over processed white sugar. Remember, tea and coffee act as diuretics, causing water loss in the body. To counter this, drink a glass of water after your cup to stay hydrated.

Prioritise quality sleep

Deep sleep is crucial for healing, recovery, weight loss, and overall well-being. Many people resolve to sleep early but fail due to late-night screen time or social events. Strive for consistency and maintain a fixed sleep schedule 5–6 days a week. leep and wake up at the same time to support your circadian rhythm. On the remaining days, enjoy the flexibility without guilt. Lack of sleep can lead to fatigue, poor focus, mood swings, and even weight gain. By being mindful about the quality sleep on most days, you’ll notice better energy levels, improved mental clarity, better gut health, and overall health.