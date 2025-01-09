Here's why you must limit your coffee and tea intake

Like tea, coffee can be highly beneficial when consumed in moderation and at the right time. But many people rely on coffee or tea as the first thing to wake them up in the morning, but doing so on an empty stomach can have negative effects on your body:

Research shows that drinking coffee immediately after waking up can impair your body’s ability to manage sugar from your breakfast. This can lead to spikes and crashes in blood sugar levels, affecting energy and mood.

Drinking tea or coffee on an empty stomach can disrupt your digestion and irritate your stomach lining due to its acidic nature. This may lead to symptoms like nausea, bloating, or acidity.

It can also interfere with your metabolism and reduce the absorption of nutrients from the food that you have taken.

The caffeine might cause dehydration or jitters when consumed without food.

Drinking bed tea or coffee in morning on an empty stomach can give you a temporary energy boost, but it often leads to a crash later in the day, leaving you reaching for more cups and creating a dependency.