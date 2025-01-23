Sea buckthorn, often called the ‘wonder berry,’ is a nutrient-packed plant that has been cherished for centuries for its remarkable health benefits. Extracted from the berries, leaves and seeds of the sea buckthorn plant, this superfood is especially popular in India due to its presence in the Himalayan region. Locally known as Himalayan berries, sea buckthorn is a treasure trove of vitamins, antioxidants and essential fatty acids, making it a must-have for anyone looking to enhance their overall health. Sea buckthorn grows abundantly in the cold deserts of Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh and Uttarakhand and these areas have long utilised sea buckthorn in traditional medicine for its therapeutic properties, but its global popularity has surged in recent years.

Sea buckthorn stands out for its exceptional nutrient profile, making it a true superfood. It is rich in vitamins A, C and E, powerful antioxidants that boost immunity, promote skin health, and combat oxidative stress. Uniquely, it contains all four essential fatty acids: omega-3, 6, 7 and 9, which are crucial for heart, brain and skin health. Additionally, its flavonoids provide robust protection against free radicals, reducing inflammation and preventing cellular damage. Let's take a look at some of its health benefits:

Boosts immunity: Sea buckthorn is rich in flavonoids and compounds like kaempferol and isorhamnetin, which have antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and anti-proliferative properties (properties that slow down or stop the growth and multiplication of cells, particularly abnormal cells). These antioxidants.

Supports heart health: This magical berry helps lower cholesterol levels due to its rich content of flavonoids, phytosterols and healthy fatty acids like omega-3 and omega-6. These compounds improve lipid metabolism, reduce harmful LDL cholesterol, and increase beneficial HDL cholesterol. Its antioxidants combat oxidative stress, preventing plaque build-up in arteries.

Enhances brain function: Sea buckthorn contains essential fatty acids, such as alpha-linolenic acid (ALA) and gamma-linolenic acid (GLA), which play a crucial role in brain health. These fatty acids support the structure and function of brain cells, improve neurotransmission and reduce inflammation in the nervous system. ALA and GLA also exhibit antidepressant effects, enhancing mood and mental clarity. By nourishing the central nervous system, these fatty acids play a crucial role in maintaining cognitive function.

Promotes healthy skin: The essential lipids in sea buckthorn, including sterols, phospholipids and glycolipids, are powerful for skin health. The y provide deep hydration, helping to moisturise and nourish the skin. These lipids promote cell renewal and regeneration, aiding in the repair of damaged skin. Additionally, their anti-inflammatory properties reduce redness and irritation, enhancing skin elasticity and slowing signs of ageing.

Improves hair health: Sea buckthorn contains lecithin, which helps remove excess sebum from the scalp, keeping it clean and balanced. Its omega fatty acids nourish hair follicles, promoting stronger and healthier hair growth. Additionally, its antioxidants protect against environmental damage, while vitamins like A and E enhance hair elasticity and shine. Incorporating sea buckthorn into your daily routine is simple. All you need is 15-20 ml of unsweetened sea buckthorn juice mixed with 150 ml of water, taken on an empty stomach once or twice a week. This small addition to your morning ritual can work wonders for your health. Whether you’re looking to strengthen your immune system, improve your skin or enhance your brain function, sea buckthorn is a natural and powerful solution.