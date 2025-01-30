Home remedies for painful mouth ulcers

Mouth ulcers, also known as canker sores, are painful lesions that develop inside the mouth, on the tongue, or along the inner cheeks. They can make eating, drinking, and even speaking uncomfortable. These ulcers usually occur due to various reasons, including stress, hormonal changes, acidic or spicy foods, vitamin deficiencies (especially B12, iron, and folic acid), injuries from accidental bites or ill-fitting dental appliances, and underlying medical conditions such as gastrointestinal disorders or autoimmune diseases. While they typically heal within a week or two without medical intervention, several home remedies can help speed up recovery and alleviate pain.

One of the most effective natural treatments for mouth ulcers is rinsing the mouth with warm salt water. Salt acts as a natural antiseptic and helps reduce inflammation while keeping the affected area clean, preventing further infection. Honey is another soothing remedy due to its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. Applying a small amount directly to the ulcer can promote healing and provide relief. Similarly, coconut oil, known for its antimicrobial properties, can be applied to the sore to soothe irritation and reduce swelling. Aloe vera gel, widely recognised for its healing effects, can also be used to speed up the recovery process. Its cooling nature provides instant relief from pain and inflammation.

A paste made from baking soda and water can help neutralise acids in the mouth, reducing irritation and promoting healing. Alternatively, rinsing the mouth with a solution of baking soda and water can help restore pH balance and prevent bacterial growth. Clove oil, known for its analgesic properties, can be dabbed onto the ulcer using a cotton swab to numb the pain and aid healing. Consuming yogurt regularly is beneficial as well, as it introduces healthy bacteria into the gut, which can help prevent ulcers caused by an imbalance in the digestive system.

Avoiding spicy, acidic, or rough foods that may irritate the ulcer is crucial during the healing process. Drinking plenty of water and maintaining good oral hygiene can prevent further discomfort. Herbal teas, especially chamomile or licorice root tea, have natural anti-inflammatory properties that can ease pain and accelerate healing. Managing stress through relaxation techniques like meditation and yoga can also reduce the likelihood of developing ulcers.

While home remedies are highly effective, persistent or frequently recurring ulcers should be evaluated by a healthcare professional to rule out underlying health issues. Maintaining a balanced diet rich in essential vitamins and minerals can prevent future occurrences, ensuring overall oral health.