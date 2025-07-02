How to manage ADHD at work and turn it into an asset

When Jeremy Didier took her son for an ADHD evaluation, she didn’t expect to recognise herself in an article she picked up in the waiting room.

“They’re describing me,” she thought, as she read about impulsivity, risk-taking and excelling at school—while constantly being told to stop talking. She turned to her husband and said, “I think I might have ADHD.”

Manage ADHD at work and enhance your professional growth

Now the board president of Children and Adults with Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (CHADD), Didier’s story mirrors that of many adults who discover their own diagnosis only after a child’s.

ADHD is a neurodevelopmental condition that affects attention, impulse control and executive function. It can make staying focused at work difficult, and people with ADHD are often overlooked for promotions or misjudged for missed details. Yet many adults are learning to see the condition not just as a hurdle, but a unique way of thinking.

“Our brains work differently,” Didier says. “So we’re more likely to think outside the box—sometimes because we’ve had to.”

Finding support

Diagnosis doesn’t guarantee an immediate solution. Medication and therapy are common, but not always accessible or fully effective.

Didier, who was managing both her own diagnosis and those of four of her five children, tried various strategies—from medication to reward charts. What helped most was a sense of community.

“There’s nothing like talking to other people who are going through what you’re going through,” she says. Today, she leads adult support groups to help others build coping strategies for the workplace.