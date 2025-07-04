Monsoon menstrual care: How the rains affect your periods and what you can do about it

Monsoon brings with itself humidity, stickiness, dampness, and a feeling of unease, especially when you are on your periods. While you may love to go out in a light drizzle and even let yourself to the raindrops, you tend to coil up in your cosy corners when you are menstruating, not feeling like embracing the rains. This is a natural phenomenon and happens quite often because monsoon may affect your period patterns.
The rainy season brings with itself hygiene issues, especially the growth of bacteria and fungi, weather stress, humidity and sufficient increase in mood swings. Here’s how the weather can affect this natural process in women.
With less sunlight, no fresh breeze, and an always gloomy and sleepy environment can bring hormonal changes. Lack of sunlight changes the melatonin and serotonin secretion patterns in the body, which in turn always keeps the person lethargic and low.
Bacteria and Fungi thrive in this atmosphere especially in the damp, wet and dark places. Thus one has to be careful of any bacterial or fungal infections and keep a tab on Urinary tract or vaginal infections. These are very common during the weather and are completely treatable, albeit you visit the health professional immediately after spotting anything amiss. Cramps, bloating, low physical activity, pain etc increases mood swings in a person as well. With this, unknowingly, one starts behaving rudely or gets irritated at the drop of a hat.
How to stay clean and fresh on your periods during Monsoon?
Some conscious safety precautions can always be taken to stay clean and fresh, although it doesn’t guarantee that you will be untouched by infections. As they say, prevention is better, thus it is always better to keep yourself and your surroundings clean.
First and foremost, change your sanitary products frequently. Whether you use pads, tampons or menstrual cups, change them in regular interval of time to decrease the risk of infections or rashes. Second, always sterilize products which need to be sterilised and carefully wrap other products for disposal.
Third, wear light –fitted clothes which leave enough room for the skin to breathe in the private area. Fourth, do not avoid washing the area. Use pH friendly soap or intimate washing products to wash and clean the area. Once clean make sure it is completely dry before getting into your clothes. Any wetness can be grounds of infection.
