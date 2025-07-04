Monsoon menstrual care: How the rains affect your periods and what you can do about it

The rainy season brings with itself hygiene issues, especially the growth of bacteria and fungi, weather stress, humidity and sufficient increase in mood swings. Here’s how the weather can affect this natural process in women.

With less sunlight, no fresh breeze, and an always gloomy and sleepy environment can bring hormonal changes. Lack of sunlight changes the melatonin and serotonin secretion patterns in the body, which in turn always keeps the person lethargic and low.

Bacteria and Fungi thrive in this atmosphere especially in the damp, wet and dark places. Thus one has to be careful of any bacterial or fungal infections and keep a tab on Urinary tract or vaginal infections. These are very common during the weather and are completely treatable, albeit you visit the health professional immediately after spotting anything amiss. Cramps, bloating, low physical activity, pain etc increases mood swings in a person as well. With this, unknowingly, one starts behaving rudely or gets irritated at the drop of a hat.