Which strength training method suits your lifestyle and goals?

Free weights

Dumbbells, barbells, kettlebells, and medicine balls fall into this category. Free weights offer a more dynamic workout, encouraging natural movement patterns and requiring you to engage stabilising muscles for balance.

“If you’re relatively healthy, free weights are the way to go,” says Stone. “They’re more functional — you use similar motions to lift groceries or carry a child.”

The catch? Form matters. Beginners should consider guidance from a trainer to avoid injury. Start small, even with just a kilo or two, and progress gradually.

Weight machines

A common sight in gyms, machines use levers or cables to guide your movement. These can feel less intimidating for beginners and offer added safety by controlling the motion path.

“Machines are a good way to start,” says Escamilla. “They reduce the risk of injury and help build confidence when you’re learning the basics.”

Machines are also time-efficient and great for isolating specific muscle groups. Once you feel comfortable, you can transition to free weights for more variety.

Resistance bands and tubes

If you’re short on space, travelling, or simply prefer something low-key, resistance bands are a budget-friendly and portable alternative. Made of elastic or fabric, they come in various sizes and resistance levels.

“They take up no room to pack and they’re supercheap,” Escamilla notes. “You can use them to train your whole body.”

While they may not offer enough resistance for elite athletes, bands are a great option for beginners or anyone looking to improve flexibility and balance. They’re especially handy for home workouts or rehabilitation exercises.

Bodyweight exercises

Pushups, squats, lunges, planks, and pullups use your bodyweight as resistance — no equipment needed. Ideal for those looking to train anywhere, anytime, bodyweight workouts can be deceptively effective.

“Your body weight can be used as a form of resistance,” says Escamilla. “You need almost no equipment, and you can still get a great workout.”

They’re also easily scalable. You can adjust repetitions, add tempo variations, or combine moves into circuits for a more intense session.

Mix it up

No matter which method you choose, variety is key. “You can’t do the same number of sets and reps all the time and expect to get better results,” Stone explains. Changing up your routine helps avoid plateaus and keeps your workouts mentally engaging.

Even your location can provide a fresh boost. Consider trying an outdoor gym, like the beachfront setups at Barceloneta in Barcelona, which offer resistance equipment in an open-air setting.

Ultimately, the best strength training method is the one you’ll stick to. Mix and match approaches based on your schedule, comfort level, and goals. Whether it’s resistance bands in your living room or a full barbell routine at the gym, consistency — and a little bit of variety — will get you stronger.