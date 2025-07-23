Pareidolia: The human brain’s tendency to find faces everywhere

Have you ever looked up at the clouds and seen faces? Perhaps, the side profile of a girl or someone holding a sword? Or maybe, even the shape of your late poodle. There's actually a name for this phenomenon: pareidolia. Our brains tend to see familiar shapes in random patterns.

We've all experienced pareidolia at some point, even if we didn't know what it is called

A decade ago, a woman noticed the image of Christ after accidentally burning a piece of roti. So, she took it to the local priest who called it a "miracle."

The woman was named Sheela Antony, a devout Catholic in India, and this incident occurred in 2002 in Bangalore, India. Word spread around and she found 20,000 Christians flocking to her house to see Christ's face.

This is not an isolated incident. Some 15,000 km away, in 2004, a Florida woman claimed to see the face of the Virgin Mary on her grilled cheese sandwich. She sold it on eBay for $28,000.

Many people have claimed to see demonic or angelic faces in the smoke during major fires or explosions. No wonder Harry Potter could talk to his godfather in the Gryffindor common room fireplace when Sirius was actually in hiding!

A muggle might claim that Harry had gone "mental" or it was just another example of pareidolia.

Some experts say pareidolia is a consequence of the brain's information processing systems. The brain is constantly sifting through random lines, shapes, surfaces and colours and trying to make sense of it.

The fusiform gyrus in the temporal lobe of the cortex activates to process facial recognition. The tendency for this recognition is an evolutionary byproduct as people are better off knowing if the face they're seeing is a friend or a foe.