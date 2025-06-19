What is body doubling and why everyone’s trying it now

You know those days when even brushing your hair feels like a task too big to conquer? Or when your to-do list stares back at you like an unscalable mountain? Enter body doubling—a focus strategy that started as a tool for those with ADHD and is now becoming a surprising act of self-care for the rest of us.

From remote co-working to virtual cleaning sessions, this focus hack is finding new fans beyond the neurodiverse community

At its core, body doubling means working alongside someone else—virtually or in person—not for collaboration, but for silent companionship. The idea is that simply having another person present while you work, clean, or tick off tasks creates an accountability loop that helps you focus. Think of it as the grown-up version of parallel play, but with to-do lists instead of toys. Originally recommended by therapists and coaches for those with attention disorders, body doubling has exploded in popularity thanks to platforms like Zoom, TikTok, and Discord. Gen Z in particular has embraced ‘focus rooms’ and ‘cozy livestreams’ where strangers log on and silently work side by side. It’s not just about productivity—it’s about co-regulation. When someone else is calmly working near you, your nervous system mirrors that sense of steadiness. It’s grounding, especially in times of digital overwhelm.