Why circadian syncing is the health trend that actually makes sense

You’ve heard of intermittent fasting and 5 a.m. workouts — but now, there’s a gentler, more intuitive health trend making waves: circadian syncing. At its core, it’s about living in sync with your internal clock — the biological rhythm that governs everything from your hunger and sleep to energy and mood. And no, this isn’t a fringe wellness cult. It’s rooted in science, and it’s changing how we eat, move, and work.

What is circadian syncing?

Your circadian rhythm is a 24-hour internal clock influenced by light and darkness. It affects everything — when you feel alert, when you digest food best, and even how your skin regenerates. Circadian syncing involves structuring your daily habits — meals, workouts, screen time — around your body’s natural high and low points to feel more energised, focused, and well-rested.