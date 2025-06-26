Whether it’s scrolling past headlines of rising sea levels or watching natural disasters unfold in real time, the mental strain of climate change is very real. Experts say that the emotional toll ranges from fear and anger to grief and helplessness. For many, it even raises deep personal questions—such as whether it’s ethical to have children in a world grappling with environmental crisis.

How climate change is emotionally reshaping today’s youth

This psychological weight isn’t always visible, but it affects daily life. Teenagers and young adults report difficulties with sleep, concentration, and overall mood. But while the distress is widespread, psychologists, educators and activists alike are helping young people find ways to build emotional resilience and rediscover hope.

Get involved, get connected

One of the most effective ways to manage climate-related emotions is through action. Climate psychologist Laura Robinson, based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, suggests young people join local environmental efforts. From campaigning for native plants over grass lawns to protecting local wildlife or creating green corridors, action offers both purpose and relief.

“People of all ages are struggling with these emotions,” Robinson says. “Parents are worried for their children, and children are worried for their future. But action creates connection, and connection eases the isolation.”

Try the positivity sandwich

The news cycle can feel unrelenting, especially in a world dominated by social media. For this, some experts recommend a simple technique known as the “positivity sandwich”: consume one piece of uplifting news, then something more difficult, and end with another positive update.

This approach helps balance perspective and prevent emotional burnout while staying informed.

Lead by example at home

Phoebe Yu, 39, made the shift from a corporate career in health tech to starting a sustainable business making biodegradable luffa sponges. She also raises her six-year-old son with an eco-conscious mindset.