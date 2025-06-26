How climate change is emotionally reshaping today’s youth

Whether it’s scrolling past headlines of rising sea levels or watching natural disasters unfold in real time, the mental strain of climate change is very real. Experts say that the emotional toll ranges from fear and anger to grief and helplessness. For many, it even raises deep personal questions—such as whether it’s ethical to have children in a world grappling with environmental crisis.
This psychological weight isn’t always visible, but it affects daily life. Teenagers and young adults report difficulties with sleep, concentration, and overall mood. But while the distress is widespread, psychologists, educators and activists alike are helping young people find ways to build emotional resilience and rediscover hope.
One of the most effective ways to manage climate-related emotions is through action. Climate psychologist Laura Robinson, based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, suggests young people join local environmental efforts. From campaigning for native plants over grass lawns to protecting local wildlife or creating green corridors, action offers both purpose and relief.
“People of all ages are struggling with these emotions,” Robinson says. “Parents are worried for their children, and children are worried for their future. But action creates connection, and connection eases the isolation.”
The news cycle can feel unrelenting, especially in a world dominated by social media. For this, some experts recommend a simple technique known as the “positivity sandwich”: consume one piece of uplifting news, then something more difficult, and end with another positive update.
This approach helps balance perspective and prevent emotional burnout while staying informed.
Phoebe Yu, 39, made the shift from a corporate career in health tech to starting a sustainable business making biodegradable luffa sponges. She also raises her six-year-old son with an eco-conscious mindset.
“We don’t eat meat, we drive an EV, and we try to limit flying,” says Yu, who lives in Fremont, California. “Sometimes I regret bringing a child into this world. But I also believe in modelling behaviours that can make a difference.”
Yu teaches her son about ecosystems and sustainability in simple, age-appropriate ways. “Kids can understand more than we think,” she says. “And they can turn understanding into action.”
Britnee Reid, a middle school science teacher in North Carolina, is part of a pilot programme introducing climate mental health resources into classrooms. Through environmental timelines and guided discussions, students explore their personal connection with nature.
“They’re scared, but they’re also incredibly motivated,” Reid shares. “Those emotional conversations are often what prompt action.”
Psychotherapist Patricia Hasbach, who specialises in eco-therapy, says that being able to articulate feelings about the climate crisis is critical for mental wellbeing. “We use nature in the healing process,” she says. “And we help people explore their relationship with the natural world.”
Studies show that while a majority of young people are deeply concerned about climate change, many don’t realise others feel the same way. That disconnect can intensify feelings of isolation and anxiety.
Naming the emotions—eco-anxiety, eco-grief, climate distress—can be the first step toward healing and mobilisation.
Climate scientist Kate Marvel, author of Human Nature: Nine Ways to Feel About our Changing Planet, encourages people to think beyond individual choices.
“A lot of hopelessness comes from feeling powerless,” she explains. “But none of us is powerless. The atmosphere responds to what we all do together. Collective action is where real impact lies.”
In a world where the climate crisis feels personal and overwhelming, this message resonates: you are not alone. And more importantly, you're not powerless either.
