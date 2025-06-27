Simple ways to reduce oxidative stress

The main reason for these unstable molecules can be pollution, smoking, alcohol, X-rays, chemicals in air or makeup, unhealthy lifestyle, lack of sleep and even junk food like white bread or sugar etc. A tiny bit from your mitochondria (your cell’s powerhouses) helps repair tissues, but if there are too many, then they wreak havoc! Excess of anything is never good and it can backfire.

Here come the heroes: antioxidants. Think of them as peacekeepers that stop those free radicals from causing chaos or stealing the electrons. They break the chain reaction, neutralising the troublemakers and easing oxidative stress. This shields your organs, but here’s the catch: popping antioxidant pills won’t save you if you’re still having a bad lifestyle, smoking, using refined oils, or slathering on chemical-laden creams. The damage keeps piling up.

If oxidation runs wild, it hits your DNA, which we all know is the blueprint of your cells. Over time, this can mess with your genes, organ health, and even stop your body from eliminating the bad cells (a process called apoptosis). That means weaker immunity and more inflammation sticking around.