Feeling sluggish? Here’s why a ‘nappuccino’ might be the perfect fix

If you've ever found yourself in the mid-afternoon slump, torn between a cup of coffee or a quick nap, science may have an answer that combines the best of both worlds: the nappuccino.

A nappuccino, sometimes dubbed a “coffee nap," is the strategic pairing of caffeine intake followed by a short power nap, usually lasting about 20 minutes. While it might sound counterintuitive to mix sleep with a stimulant, experts say this combination can deliver a powerful surge in alertness and cognitive function.

The idea is simple: you drink a cup of coffee, then immediately lie down for a 15-20 minute nap

Why this specific order and timing? It takes approximately 20 minutes for caffeine to pass through your gastrointestinal tract and reach your brain. That means you can squeeze in a refreshing nap while the caffeine is being absorbed.

By the time you wake up, the caffeine is beginning to take effect — helping to eliminate the grogginess (a.k.a. sleep inertia) that can follow a nap, and giving you a two-pronged boost of energy and mental clarity.

The science behind the “double whammy”

Sleep inertia is the sluggish feeling many people experience after waking, especially from longer naps. Dr. Thye Schuyler of the Salem Health Sleep Center explains, “The longer a person naps, the more likely they are to experience sleep inertia. When consumed before the nap, coffee kicks in just as you wake up, helping knock out that grogginess and giving a ‘double whammy’ wakefulness effect.”

This phenomenon has been studied in sleep labs and real-world settings. NASA, for instance, has extensively researched napping for astronauts and pilots, finding that short naps improve alertness and performance. Adding caffeine into the equation may take those benefits even further.

Dr. Cheri Mah, a sleep expert who has worked with professional athletes, also recommends the nappuccino technique to boost post-lunch performance or reset after sleep deprivation. “It’s a smart hack,” she says, “but it’s most effective when timed well and not used too late in the day.”