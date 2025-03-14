What is the right time to drink coffee? Timing is everything

We all love coffee, and honestly, the best time to drink it is whenever our hearts (and caffeine cravings) say so! However, those battling insomnia should be more carefully on the ideal timing. When consumed thoughtfully, without sugary additives or whipped cream, coffee can be quite beneficial. Rich in antioxidants, it can support both heart and brain health. However, it's not only about what you drink — it’s about when you drink it.

Morning coffee: Perfect timing for boosting energy

Coffee contains caffeine, a natural stimulant that can rev up your metabolism and boost energy expenditure. It’s best to have your coffee about 90 minutes after waking up, as this aligns with the body's natural cortisol rhythm. For those who prefer morning workouts, drinking black coffee beforehand can enhance physical performance and promote fat burning. If consumed after exercise, coffee can aid in muscle recovery as well.

That said, it’s important not to drink coffee immediately after waking up, especially on an empty stomach. It can trigger excess stomach acid, leading to discomfort. A light snack or meal before your coffee will help mitigate this and prevent cortisol spikes, which are already high in the morning.

Afternoon coffee: A pick-me-up without disrupting sleep

Post-lunch energy slumps are common, and for many, a cup of coffee in the early afternoon can provide the necessary lift. Early afternoon coffee works better than late-day consumption. As cortisol levels naturally decline, coffee’s caffeine can help improve alertness and sustain energy.

However, avoid having coffee too late in the day. Caffeine’s half-life is about eight hours, meaning it can remain in your system well into the evening and interfere with your sleep. To ensure a restful night, experts recommend limiting coffee intake after 4 pm.

How much coffee is too much? Finding the right balance

It’s not just about the timing—it's also important to moderate your coffee consumption. Drinking too much coffee can lead to dehydration, as caffeine is a diuretic. Excess coffee can cause frequent urination and dehydration. To balance this, it's essential to stay hydrated with water, particularly filtered and remineralised water that helps replenish lost nutrients.

Excessive caffeine can also elevate estrogen levels, potentially contributing to weight gain. To enjoy the benefits of coffee without the downsides, it’s wise to limit your intake to no more than 500 mg per day, which is roughly equivalent to four cups of coffee.