World Sleep Day 2025: Do our postures really define our sleep quality?

Do you know why World Sleep Day is celebrated? Let us share, if you don't know yet. According to the World Sleep Day organisation, "Created and hosted by World Sleep Society, World Sleep Day is an internationally recognised event that builds connections and raises sleep health awareness among researchers, health care workers, patients, and the public. Participants from each of these stakeholder groups organise sleep health awareness activities in their local clinics, institutions, companies, and communities.
World Sleep Day 2025 is celebrated on Friday, March 14 and incorporates the theme "Make Sleep Health a Priority". While the scientific evidence is clear: your sleep is essential to health and wellbeing, good sleep promotes wellness and resilience while poor sleep negatively impacts almost all aspects of your body and mind.
It does. Our sleep posture can significantly impact your sleep quality and overall health. Here's a breakdown of common sleep positions and their pros and cons:
Sleeping on your side
Pros:
Reduces snoring and sleep apnea.
Beneficial for heartburn and acid reflux, especially sleeping on the left side.
Good for pregnant women, particularly the left side, as it improves circulation.
Can alleviate back pain, especially when a pillow is placed between the knees.
Cons:
May contribute to wrinkles.
Can cause shoulder pain if not properly supported.
Sleeping on your back
Pros:
Promotes proper spinal alignment.
Can help reduce facial wrinkles.
May relieve nasal congestion.
Cons:
Can worsen snoring and sleep apnea.
May exacerbate lower back pain for some.
Is not recommended for late stages of pregnancy.
Sleeping on your stomach
Pros:
May reduce snoring.
Cons:
Can strain the neck and spine.
May cause back pain.
Can contribute to wrinkles.
Spinal Alignment: The primary goal is to maintain proper spinal alignment.
Pillows:
Use a pillow that supports the natural curve of your neck.
Side sleepers may benefit from a thicker pillow.
Back sleepers may need a thinner pillow.
A pillow between the knees is very helpful for side sleepers.
Mattress: A supportive mattress is essential for good sleep posture.
Individual needs: The best sleep position varies depending on individual health conditions and preferences.
Recommendations:
For most people, side sleeping is considered the healthiest option.
If you snore or have sleep apnea, avoid sleeping on your back.
If you have heartburn, sleep on your left side.
If you have back pain, try sleeping on your side with a pillow between your knees or on your back with a pillow under your knees.
If you are pregnant, sleeping on your left side is highly recommended.
But it's always a good idea to consult with a healthcare professional if you have any concerns about your sleep posture or sleep quality. A disturbed sleep cycle, disruptive sleep quality can be because of underlying health complications.