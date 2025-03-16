The joy of taking it slow: How to embrace the slow life

We're all living in this whirlwind of instant everything. But lately, people are hitting pause, choosing to slow down, and really enjoy the ride. This movement, often described as ‘intentional inefficiency’, underscores the value of engaging with processes rather than merely fixating on outcomes. It focuses on taking the scenic route—savouring the experience, not just rushing to the finish line.

Would you consider slowing down?

Whether it's spending hours making a killer meal, getting lost in a detailed hobby, or just choosing to walk instead of drive, slow living is catching on. But why are people doing it? And how can we all get a little bit of that slow-living magic in our own lives?